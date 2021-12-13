ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

DTN Cotton Open: Market Higher, Reflects News

By Keith Brown, DTN Contributing Cotton Analyst
agfax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cotton market is higher Monday morning, as some traders are rethinking USDA’s data of last week. Currently, some are viewing Thursday’s weekly exports-sales and supply-demand updates as being more positive than first thought. The exports-sales were...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Nearly All Higher, Wheat Gets a Bounce

March corn and March soybeans closed higher Wednesday, supported by a decent week of export sales and new marketing year highs for corn and wheat. All three U.S. wheats posted double-digit gains with March Minneapolis wheat closing up 17 1/2 cents, completely erasing Wednesday’s loss. March corn closed up...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle May Trend Lower

The selling pressure from cattle spilled over into hogs even though cash moved in opposite directions. The fear of lower cash cattle came to fruition with prices falling more than anticipated. Hogs saw three consecutive days of stronger cash. Cattle: Lower Futures: Lower Live Equiv: $194.87 -0.56*. Hogs: Steady Futures:...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Strong Exports Help Live Cattle, Lean Hog Contracts

While the feeder cattle contracts would like to rally too, the market isn’t able to move higher alongside the live cattle and lean hog contracts amid higher corn prices. The week’s doggish attitude is continuing well into Thursday’s market for feeder cattle futures, while the live cattle and lean hog contracts see a little more support amid a strong export report. That doesn’t mean the cash cattle market is seeing any better interest as there’s yet to be any more trade seen.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtn#Bales#Inflation#Interest Rates#Global Stocks#Cftc#The Federal Reserve
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Seeing Green

Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents higher, beans are 12 to 15 cents higher and wheat is 11 to 15 cents higher. Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents higher at midday Thursday with calmer action expected now that the Fed has signaled more aggressive tapering and interest rate hikes next spring with spillover support from wheat and soybeans Wednesday. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range short term with demand likely to fade a bit after the holidays.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Steer Carcass Weights Hit New High for the Year

Thursday’s support centered around the market’s strong beef and pork export report, which then led to a rally in the futures contracts as well. Upon seeing Thursday’s bullish export report, both the live cattle and lean hog contracts were able to rally and eventually the feeder cattle market jumped on board too. The markets will likely trade gingerly throughout Friday’s trade as the market enters the week of Christmas.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Wheat Market: Adjusting To USDA Estimates In A Record-Setting Year

Marketing year 2021/22 (June to May) has been record-setting to date. USDA estimates of global production, trade, and consumption have all outpaced previous years. However, since it’s initial 2021/22 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), USDA has adjusted its forecast down, led by a 17 million metric ton (MMT) reduction in global wheat production by December. Ending stock estimates for the world’s top exporters are also down.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Lower on Fed, Omicron Fears

The cotton market was lower Tuesday as traders are trying to factor in a negative Fed announcement Wednesday and global spreading of the omicron variant. The Federal Reserve is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday to decide whether to fast track its tapering process. The recent inflationary CPI and PPI reports are giving the Fed the necessary justification for such a move.
ECONOMY
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Scuttles Sideways

The cotton market finally ended its lethargic Wednesday session slightly down. However, for hours on end, the futures were stalled in a seesaw pattern, as they traded both sides of Tuesday’s close. Of course, a major reason for the listlessness was its anticipation for the Fed’s announcement on its...
ECONOMY
agfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Record High Climb Continues

Average retail prices for most fertilizers continued to climb the first full week of December 2021, with nitrogen fertilizers again leading the way, according to sellers surveyed by DTN. Five of the eight major fertilizers recorded a sizable move higher from last month. DTN designates a substantial move as anything...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Global Phosphorus Outlook Depends on When China Returns to Market – DTN

A worldwide pandemic, geopolitical rows and trade disputes dominated the news cycle for phosphorus (P) fertilizer in 2021. These various factors have limited nutrient supply somewhat, and with increasing fertilizer demand, this situation has raised fertilizer prices worldwide significantly. Whenever China returns to the phosphorus fertilizer export market will have...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Slow, Doggish Trade Day

It was another slow, doggish day throughout the livestock marketplace. The livestock complex is already starting to see the lackadaisical nature of the holidays work its way into their marketplace. The futures market is stagnant and fundamentally the market can’t summon any interest nor support. Hog prices closed higher...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Stocks open little changed as traders await Fed decision

U.S. stocks were little changed after the opening bell Wednesday, with investors awaiting a decision by the Federal Reserve that's expected to see policy makers agree to speed up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25 points or 0.1%, to 35,519, while the S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% at 4,633. The Nasdaq Composite was off 0.3% at 15,195. The Fed, which concludes a two-day meeting, will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2: 30 p.m.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy