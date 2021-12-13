Taliban seek ties with US, other ex-foes

The Taliban group, led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki, has called for the lifting of sanctions against Afghanistan. Tom West, Special Envoy to Afghanistan, represented the United States. The two delegates already held talks for the first time in October. The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August. This marked the end of twenty years of American occupation. Washington froze nearly $ 9.5 billion (8 8 billion) in assets of the Afghan Central Bank. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank suspended operations in the country. The economy, which had relied mainly on international support, collapsed. According to the United Nations, 23 million Afghans, more than half of the total population, are at risk of famine this winter. Despite the dire situation, Washington stands firm on sanctions against the Taliban Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akund and his regime. “The United States ensures that US sanctions do not prevent Afghan citizens from receiving humanitarian assistance from the US government and the international community. , U.S. Spokesman, U.S. Department of State. “In general, the meetings were positive and both sides agreed to continue such talks in the future,” said Abdul Qahar Balki, a spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry. (Belgium)

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO