21-year-old Arian Rahbar dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Exposition Park (Los Angeles, CA)
On Saturday afternoon, 21-year-old Arian Rahbar, a student of University of Southern California, died after getting struck by a car in Exposition Park.
As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Harvard Boulevard at about 3:00 p.m.
December 13, 2021
