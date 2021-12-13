ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-year-old Arian Rahbar dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Exposition Park (Los Angeles, CA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHsQb_0dLTiqqI00
On Saturday afternoon, 21-year-old Arian Rahbar, a student of University of Southern California, died after getting struck by a car in Exposition Park.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Harvard Boulevard at about 3:00 p.m.

December 13, 2021

