Buffalo Bills fans were holding their breath during last week’s overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not only for the drama of the game, but for the status of star quarterback Josh Allen. Allen injured his foot on a running play and was walking with a noticeable limp for the rest of the game. The Bills star was spotted in a walking boot after the contest but a recent viral appearance at the Broadway show Hamilton appeared to give a positive update on the status of his foot sprain.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO