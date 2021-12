Something came to me the other day when doing our live recording for the spending podcast in the MtM Diamond group. Next year will be the first year that the $15K World of Hyatt free night is based on calendar year. It used to be based on cardmember year but Chase decided to change it to the much easier to track calendar year starting next month. The problem is that Chase defines end of year a bit weird. In Chase’s world the end of year seems to happen when your December statement cuts. Does that mean we could start spending towards our free night after that? And, will some people trying for the double dip miss out because of this unique rule by Chase?

