Vlasses has served in many roles throughout his accomplished career and is currently the Executive Director Emeritus of the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) following his 20-year term as the ACPE Executive Director. He was selected for this honor due to his extensive service to the profession as a leader who had a touch on many areas of pharmacy practice, especially pharmacy education, on a global level. Before his time with ACPE, Vlasses started his career in hospital practice as a clinical pharmacy instructor before transitioning into various academic and clinical practice advancement positions. Vlasses is a BSc and PharmD graduate of the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO