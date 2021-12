Four men were indicted this week on charges related to money laundering and illegal video gaming in Springfield, Ohio. Kristopher Deitz, 33, of Stathan, Georgia; Scott Gregory, 36, of Brunswick, Georgia; Suresh Patel, 47, of Taylor, Michigan; and Yashvantkumar Patel, 47, of Lowndesboro, Alabama, were all indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Each is charge with money laundering and enforcement of chapter 3772.99 of the Ohio Revised Code, which relates to casino gaming, according to court records.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO