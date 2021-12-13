Police: Man ran onto field during PSU football game, hit trooper

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man is facing felony charges after state police say he ran onto the field during a PSU game and then struck a trooper who tried to detain him.

Andrew Sgro, 34, of Claysburg, is facing a felony aggravated assault charge as well as a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge for the Oct. 2 incident at Beaver Stadium.

Police say Sgro ran onto the field during the game where Penn State shut out Indiana 24-0 and refused to leave. In the process of detaining him, he struck a trooper. State Police were finally able to take him into custody and remove him from the stadium.

Sgro is currently awaiting arraignment, according to court documents.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.