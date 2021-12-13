ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Police: Man ran onto field during PSU football game, hit trooper

By Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man is facing felony charges after state police say he ran onto the field during a PSU game and then struck a trooper who tried to detain him.

Andrew Sgro, 34, of Claysburg, is facing a felony aggravated assault charge as well as a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge for the Oct. 2 incident at Beaver Stadium.

Police say Sgro ran onto the field during the game where Penn State shut out Indiana 24-0 and refused to leave. In the process of detaining him, he struck a trooper. State Police were finally able to take him into custody and remove him from the stadium.

Sgro is currently awaiting arraignment, according to court documents.

