Rescuer slowly crawls across partially frozen lake to save deer, New Mexico video shows

The excitement of shooting her first deer quickly turned to fear as a first-time hunter watched five bears come out of the woodwork and begin eating her whitetail. Five bears descended on the deer 20 minutes after Jordan Zabinski shot it during Thanksgiving weekend in Pennsylvania. “They threw my deer around like a rag doll, they ripped the tail off and cubs played catch with it. This is definitely one hell of a story, and I’m glad I got it on video or else no one would believe me,” Zabinski said on her Facebook post. She initially believed there were four bears, but later realized there were actually five bears.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO