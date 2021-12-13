ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Rescuer slowly crawls across partially frozen lake to save deer, New Mexico video shows

By Maddie Capron
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rescuer slid on his stomach across a partially frozen lake to pull a deer to safety, video shows. The New Mexico rescue team was called to Monte Verde Lake after a deer...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

fox5atlanta.com

Elk caught on camera ringing doorbell

One of Santa's reindeer turned up a long way from the North Pole. The big guy showed up at a Colorado home and rang the doorbell with one of his antlers.
ANIMALS
Florida Star

VIDEO: Ice Got You: Hero Cops Strip Off To Save Dog From Frozen Lake

Spanish Civil Guard officers stripped down to their underwear and braved the icy waters of a reservoir to rescue a dog in a community in the country’s northeast. Video posted by the police on Dec. 7 show the men, identified only as Corporal Jerome, 28, and Officer Abraham, 41, bare-chested and paddling several feet into the reservoir to clear a path for the dog, which appears to be a Labrador retriever.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Dog Rescued On Icy Northern Colorado Lake

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority is applauding a person in northern Colorado who called for help when a dog got stuck on an icy lake on Monday. The agency posted video of the rescue that followed and thanked the person for not trying to rescue the animal on their own. (credit: PFA) It happened at a small, icy lake near East Prospect Road in the Fort Collins area. The lake currently has a think sheet of ice on the top and the dog went out on it, according the emergency call. It fell through several spots in the ice and...
COLORADO STATE
State
New Mexico State
KETV.com

WATCH: Firefighters rescue deer stranded on frozen lake

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. — An amazing rescue was caught on camera by fire crews in New Mexico who saved a deer that was trapped on a frozen lake. On Dec. 12, Jarred Johnson was called after a deer fell onto Monte Verde Lake in Angel Fire, New Mexico, and couldn't get up. The deer was laying down on the partially frozen water.
ANGEL FIRE, NM
96.9 WOUR

Rescuers Use ‘Jaws of Life’ To Free Deer in Lower Hudson Valley

There are so many scenarios that first responders can face on any given day when on the job. It often calls for split decisions and some creative thinking to get the job done. Officials are saying it was a team effort to free an animal that was stuck in between a fence in Rockland County. The device used to free the distressed wildlife has been often used through the years to help humans trapped in wreckage.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
UPI News

Lost dog turns up weeks later at British Columbia ski resort

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A dog that went missing in British Columbia was found two weeks later when she was spotted by staff at a ski resort. The owners of Luna, a 3-year-old Jindo dog, launched a search for the canine after she went missing from the Lower Lonsdale area of North Vancouver on Nov. 29.
PETS
104.7 KISS FM

Massive Elk Herd Camps Around Colorado Home

In the video below you'll see a herd that just seems to go on forever. I guess we can say it's typical in this part of the country. Seeing wild animals in our neighborhoods I mean. Most of us have see deer crossing the road or feeding on some lawn....
ANIMALS
Only In North Carolina

View Thousands Of Alaska Tundra Swans In North Carolina At This Magical Place In The Winter

The return of winter in the Tar Heel State always coincides with a phenomenal, positively magical sight at the largest natural lake in the state. And what a sight to behold! Imagine thousands of Alaska tundra swans in North Carolina, all in the same place for the winter: Lake Mattamuskeet. Of note, if you’re already […] The post View Thousands Of Alaska Tundra Swans In North Carolina At This Magical Place In The Winter appeared first on Only In Your State.
ANIMALS
CBS News

Video shows rescuers saving 69-year-old man nearly a day after his boat capsized off Japanese island

A 69-year-old man drifted in choppy waters for nearly a day while clinging to the bottom of his capsized boat until he was saved by Japan's coast guard, officials said Wednesday. The man, whose name has not been released, was the only one on the boat, the No. 5 Takamaru, when it capsized off the southern Japanese resort island of Yakushima on Saturday, the coast guard said.
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Bear, cub move into California home's crawlspace

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A California man said a mother bear and her cub have taken up residence in the crawlspace underneath his home. Jerry Shutman said he spotted the mother bear and cub digging up plants in his Monrovia yard Monday morning, and he later discovered the cover to the crawlspace under his home had been dislodged.
CALIFORNIA STATE
deeranddeerhunting.com

Video: First-Time Hunter Watches 5 Bears Descend on Deer

The excitement of shooting her first deer quickly turned to fear as a first-time hunter watched five bears come out of the woodwork and begin eating her whitetail. Five bears descended on the deer 20 minutes after Jordan Zabinski shot it during Thanksgiving weekend in Pennsylvania. “They threw my deer around like a rag doll, they ripped the tail off and cubs played catch with it. This is definitely one hell of a story, and I’m glad I got it on video or else no one would believe me,” Zabinski said on her Facebook post. She initially believed there were four bears, but later realized there were actually five bears.
ANIMALS

