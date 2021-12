After winning Oscars, producing films, and venturing into wine-growing, Brad Pitt is taking on a new project as a recording studio executive!. Brad Pitt looked as handsome as ever in recent photos you can see here as he prepared for his new role as a recording studio executive! The Oscar-winning actor and producer, who is already a successful wine grower, is re-opening Miraval Studios with French producer Damien Quintard at Chateau Miraval, his estate in the South of France. After a major renovation, the legendary recording studio — which contributed to singular classics like Pink Floyd’s The Wall — is set to open in summer 2022.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO