When a banker names his boat ‘Overdraft,’ you know things are amiss

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Capital One is the biggest bank yet to eliminate overdraft fees, said Aaron Gregg in The Washington Post. The nation's sixth-largest retail bank announced last week it would stop penalizing customers "when their account balances dip below zero." The practice has come under scrutiny from regulators and advocates who have called it unnecessary and "exploitative." The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said last week it was considering "a range of regulatory interventions" to get big banks to stop "relying on junk fees" for revenue, citing research that said overdraft fees cost customers $15.4 billion in 2019. Some smaller banks, such as Ally, already use their lack of overdraft fees to attract customers.

