Congress & Courts

Meadows’s role questioned

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iola Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is set to recommend contempt...

www.iolaregister.com

Related
The Independent

Jim Jordan admits texting Meadows encouraging Pence to throw out some electoral college votes

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan confirmed on Wednesday that he was the author of a text message to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on 5 January that outlined an argument in favour of Vice President Mike Pence interfering in the election certification process.The message, which described Mr Pence’s supposed ability to unilaterally reject Electoral College votes from states where the Trump campaign had falsely alleged widespread voter fraud, was sent just hours before rioters inspired by those false claims would storm the Capitol in an attempt to halt the process.Mr Jordan’s office told Politico on Wednesday afternoon that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

'Jim Jordan Is a Traitor' Over Mark Meadows Texts, Says Fellow Congressman

Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego has called Republican Representative Jim Jordan a "traitor to the Constitution." This comes after Jordan's office confirmed he sent a text to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about rejecting Electoral College votes on January 6. Gallego, who represents Arizona's 7th congressional district, told...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order’ Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy. The final vote tally was 228-208, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), voting in favor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why a specific text a GOP member sent to Meadows stands out

As part of the contempt process against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has released a series of texts the Republican received after Election Day 2020. The point, of course, is to demonstrate Meadows' importance to the overall process. To that...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contempt#Uprising#Lawmakers#Ap
Esquire

Jim Jordan Has Been Teed Up Properly By the January 6 Committee

Oh, Congressman Jim Jordan, you noisy, jacketless, spotlight-gobbling omadhaun. Bennie Thompson has teed you up right properly. It was your turn in Bennie’s barrel on Wednesday, boyo. Enjoy it. From Politico:. Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) office confirmed that he is the sender of a text message to former White...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
floridapolitics.com

Did Mark Meadows texts include communications with Matt Gaetz?

Jan. 6 Committee leaders could reveal members of Congress who reached out to the White House. Will U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s communications with the White House ahead of a Jan. 6 “Stop The Steal” rally soon become part of a congressional investigation?. U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s coverup of Trump’s coup attempt is falling apart

In his new book, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offers up a version of Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 that is almost comically sanitized. In his telling, the rioters attacked the Capitol with “absolutely no urging” from Trump, and the notion that Trump sought to incite them to disrupt his loss is purely an invention of the “Fake News.”
POTUS

