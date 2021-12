Bills quarterback Josh Allen seems optimistic that he will play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers despite a foot injury. “Doing good,” Allen said Wednesday. “Obviously, we got a few more days to be able to rehab. Obviously, I'd love to play. I guess we'll have to reevaluate some things in a couple days. But as of right now, it feels pretty good and I’m fortunate enough to have the training staff that we do getting work on it around the clock.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO