William Shatner’s Trip to Space to Be Featured in Documentary

By Meg Godlewski
Flying Magazine
 3 days ago

What do you get when you cross a science fiction legend, civilian space flight, and a billionaire that launched a video entity where no company had...

www.flyingmag.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Humans are 'insignificant'! Star Trek's William Shatner had an epiphany during space voyage

William Shatner had an epiphany about how "insignificant" human beings really are when he travelled into space. The 90-year-old actor – who is best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the 'Star Trek' TV series and movies - became the oldest person to go up into space when he blasted off on Jeff Bezos' New Shepard NS-18 rocket alongside Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission and Flight Operation, and crew members Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries back in October.
SCIENCE
trekmovie.com

William Shatner Gets Official Astronaut Wings As ‘Shatner In Space’ Doc Is Released

The US Federal Aviation Administration has officially designated William Shatner as an astronaut. The FAA has recognized Shatner along with 12 others who have flown commercial flights into space, expanding their astronaut list on the official Commercial Human Spaceflight Recognition website. “The U.S. commercial human spaceflight industry has come a...
ASTRONOMY
Flying Magazine

FAA Awards Astronaut Wings to Jeff Bezos and William Shatner

Actor William Shatner (left) discusses his space experience with Jeff Bezos. Screengrab from Blue Origin. Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and William Shatner are earning “astronaut” wings for their recent flights that reached space. The FAA on Friday said it will be awarding the honor to 15 people who...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shatner
FanSided

Star Trek’s very own William Shatner attended a fans wedding

Star Trek’s very own William Shatner is popping up as a guest to fan’s weddings. Two Star Trek fans, Jim Grant and Amway Wells got married this November in Ticonderoga, NY. If you recognize the city, this is where the fan-made Star Trek Original Series Set Tour is located. The two fans were married at a hotel in front of their friends and family as most couples are, but unlike most couples, their crop of guests featured a former Starfleet Admiral. Well, he played one on T.V. anyway; William Shatner.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

‘Shatner in Space’ Coming To Amazon

William Shatner made history by becoming the oldest person in space, and now you can check out his journey thanks to Amazon. Shatner in Space will document the Star Trek captain's journey in a documentary for the streaming platform. "My time in space was the most profound experience I could...
TV & VIDEOS
vitalthrills.com

Shatner in Space Announced by Prime Video

Prime Video and William Shatner today announced that Shatner in Space, a one-hour special, will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 15 in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, with additional territories launching in early 2022. The announcement was first made by William Shatner during a virtual...
TV & VIDEOS
thecountrynote.com

SiriusXM To Broadcast “Space, Elvis, And William Shatner” With Host T.G. Sheppard

The one hour special will contain an in-depth interview. with William Shatner to begin airing December 3rd at Noon ET. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Launch into December and lift off with recent history maker and entertainment icon William Shatner! William Shatner joins Country music legend and SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio host T.G. Sheppard to talk Elvis, Star Trek, space, and his new spoken word album ‘Bill’ on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio Channel 75, starting Friday, December 3 at 12 pm ET. The special will highlight one of Sheppard’s most popular interviews with one of the biggest names in entertainment William Shatner, with continued airings on Saturday, December 4 at 8 am and 7 pm ET, Sunday, December 5 at 2 pm and 10 pm ET, and Monday, December 6 at 7 am ET. This episode will include a full hour with legendary actor, producer, director, screenwriter, author, space tourist, and musician William Shatner. Fans of both Elvis and Sheppard will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind show, which can also be heard on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Science#Space Flight#Earth#The Voyage Home
cgmagonline.com

William Shatner Returns To NFCC For An Exciting 2022

William Shatner, most famously known for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, is making a return to Niagara Falls Comic Con in 2022. It seems to be a tour of the comic cons for the captain as, after his appearance at NYCC this year, William Shatner makes his long-awaited return to the NFCC in skipper fashion. NFCC has made many exciting announcements over the past month, and this is just another to augment the experience for fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Forward

Today in corporate propaganda: Jeff Bezos and William Shatner take the ultimate ego trip — to space!

If there is something vaguely sinister about launching a beloved 90-year-old actor into space on very phallic rocket to distract the world from an egregious pattern of alleged labor rights abuses, making a one-hour corporate propaganda film about the initiative for your own streaming platform does little to convince us otherwise. But I commend Amazon and Jeff Bezos for the effort.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
treknews.net

Shatner in Space Review: An Intimate Look at A Landmark Event

As inevitable as it was that William Shatner — the man who has spent the last 55 years living in the shadow of a world-famous television character — would go to space, so is it that Amazon produces a documentary about the landmark event. Shatner in Space — the 45-minute look into the man’s journey to space and back – is, ultimately, one massive advertisement for Blue Origin and its founder, Jeff Bezos… but it also does contain key insights that Shatner’s fans and Earth-loving people everywhere will appreciate.
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

William Shatner Partners With Brookstone

Click here to read the full article. Space travelers abound from billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Zozotown founder Yusaku Maezawa to former NFL player and TV commentators like Michael Strahan. William Shatner is also in that club and Brookstone has lined him up for a yearlong partnership. Better known as Star Trek’s “Captain Kirk,” Shatner’s career is all about space for generations of fans. In October, he was part of the Bezos-bankrolled Blue Origin NS-18 suborbital flight, making the 90-year-old the oldest person to go to space. The four-person voyage in the New Shepherd capsule was reportedly...
NFL
aiptcomics

William Shatner joins Legion M advisory board

Legion M, the first fan-owned entertainment studio, has announced the appointment of William Shatner to their advisory board. Shatner joins the board alongside dozens of other industry luminaries with experience in the art and business of entertainment to further guide Legion M’s upcoming slate of projects. Current advisory board members include legendary actor Bill Duke, celebrated film critic Leonard Maltin and Netflix’s awards mastermind and VP of Talent Relations Lisa Tabak.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

