ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brad Pitt Reopens Miraval Studios in France After 20-Year Closure

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Pink Floyd recorded The Wall there. The Cure retreated for two weeks in the studio in the south of France to record their 1987 double album Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me—writing and recording hit “Just Like Heaven” there, too. For decades, Queen, Elton John, Sting, Shirley Bassey, The Cranberries, Muse, AC/DC, and more called Miraval Studios “home” at one point before it closed its doors in the early 2000s.

Now, Miraval Estate owner Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard have renovated and redesigned the studio and will reopen it for business by Summer 2022.

First opened in 1977 by the estate’s then-owner, French pianist and composer Jacques Loussier as Studio Miraval, the newly rebuilt space, housed at Château Miraval property in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of France has been renamed Miraval Studios and will honor the past of the studio while offering a more modern recording experience.

Pitt initially sought out classical musician Quintard, who has produced artists including Brian Eno, Arca, Parcels, and Teodor Currentzis, and won an Emmy for his work on the Baku 2015 European Olympic Opening Ceremony, to work on the project, and rebirth, of Miraval.

“When we met in Paris, we immediately clicked,” says Quintard. “It was an intense moment where we just talked and talked about sound. I was amazed at how sensitive and precise he was in his analysis of music.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jI2kd_0dLTfxd400
Damien Quintard (l) an Brad Pitt (Photo: Hélène-Hadjiyianni)

Revisiting recording equipment that was still working after 20 years of disuse, the pair faced the challenge of keeping the original bones of Miraval intact or starting from scratch and redesigning the space. Deciding on both, Miraval Studios will still offer the original gear used to record classic albums, in addition to analog and digital capacities, including a fully integrated Dolby Atmos system, and technology to handle pre-mixing for film and television.

The 1,000-sq-ft. control room and 3,400-square foot live room of Studio One, along with its 25-foot ceilings is something that preserves the “heritage of the quirky sound,” says Quintard, of the drum room pioneered by Loussier.

Quintard adds that Miraval Studio also has “redefined a remarkable natural reverb” to record voices or instruments anywhere in the studio. “It really is a space where you can produce anything from pop and rock to hip-hop and classical records,” he adds.

Additional features within the studio include recording booths, work stations for sound and video editing, a room of vintage synthesizers and other rare gear, a mezzanine overlooking the entire studio, a swimming pool and a tower connected to the studio for visiting artists, and on-site catering provided by the Château.

“The combination of Brad’s vision for Miraval and our common passion for taking the time to make simple but beautiful things has resulted in something that is one-of-a-kind,” says Quintard. “We are so excited for musicians of all types to be a part of what we’ve created.”

Photos: Hélène-Hadjiyianni / Grandstand PR

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Brad Pitt Finds ‘Trouble’ With Dating Again After Angelina Jolie Split: He Wants to Meet ‘Someone Special’

Waiting for The One. Brad Pitt “would dearly love to date again” amid his ongoing drama with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — but he has some hesitation. “[He wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The trouble is that he hates the process and how he can’t even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about.”
CELEBRITIES
The Press

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton's new movie

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton are working on a new racing movie. The 57-year-old actor and the 36-year-old Formula One driver have joined forces for a new film, which will star Brad and be directed by 'Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer and screenwriter Ehren Kruger are also...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Teodor Currentzis
Person
Shirley Bassey
Person
Brian Eno
Person
Elton John
mixonline.com

Brad Pitt, Damien Quintard Rebuild Miraval Studios

Correns, France (December 13, 2021)—Hollywood star Brad Pitt and Emmy-winning French producer Damien Quintard have partnered to renovate and reopen destination recording facility Miraval Studios in the South of France. The duo expect the facility to reopen next year and booking has begun for Summer 2022. First founded in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Dc#Miraval Studios#Miraval Estate#French#Arca#Parcels#Dolby Atmos
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt has a new partner

Among the items on the agenda of the thorny lawsuit between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in addition to the problems inherent in custody of the children, there was also the question of Chateau Miraval, the prestigious castle of the couple with an adjoining winery. Finally it seems that at...
CELEBRITIES
wcsx.com

Ted Nugent Slams Gene Simmons Over His Vaccine Stance

Gene Simmons has been very open on his feelings about anti-vaxxers and even said at one point he wasn't 'worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies.' Also very open about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines is Ted Nugent, who had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy