Deals: Apple's 24-Inch iMac (8-Core, 256GB) Drops to New Low Price of $1,399

In a bid to capture a bigger share of the large, fiercely competitive and price-sensitive Indian streaming market, Netflix has sharply reduced its subscription price plans in the territory.
The cheapest monthly mobile plan, which covers phone and tablet, has been cut from INR199 ($2.63) to INR149 ($1.97).
The basic full service plan, which provides 480p picture quality, sees the largest price drop, by 60%, from INR499 ($6.60) per month to just INR199 ($2.63). The standard plan, which serves up 1080p picture quality and a full service, has been cut from INR649 ($8.58) per month to INR499 ($6.60).
The most expensive full service premium...
