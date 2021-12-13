ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Charles’ 10 Greatest Hits

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
Ray Charles is an interesting person, in that he’s a musician everyone knows and largely loves, yet he doesn’t often appear atop anyone’s top artist’s lists. Yet, when all the songs are accounted for and all the influences tracked, Charles may indeed be the most important American artist of the 20th century.

For Charles, who was born in Albany, Georgia in 1930 and died at 73 years old in June of 2004, the piano was as much his voice as the sounds of the words and melodies that emanated from his mouth.

While he’s known for hits like “Georgia on my Mind” and “Hit The Road Jack,” Charles truly has a number of standouts that have since become standards. So, without further ado, let’s dive into Ray Charles Greatest Hits.

10. “Mess Around”

9. “Night Time Is The Right Time”

8. “What’d I Say”

7. “I Can’t Stop Loving You”

6. “Hallelujah I Love Her So”

5. “American The Beautiful”

4. “What Would I Do Without You”

3. “I Got A Woman“

2. “Hit The Road Jack”

1. “Georgia On My Mind”

Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the show’s most popular supercouples with Michael Tylo, who played Quint. After exiting GL, the actress moved over to sister soap AS THE WORLD TURNS in the newly-created role of Iva Snyder, which she played from 1985-94. She then went back to GL from 1995-98, and also continued making occasional appearances as Iva on ATWT in the years following that.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

