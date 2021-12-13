ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Johnson on Making The The’s ‘Comeback’ Grand, New Music

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

In 2018, Matt Johnson performed live for the first time in 16 years. Taking a partial hiatus from music, the mastermind, singer, and songwriter behind The The, marked the special occasion with a handful of North American dates and three sold-out shows in London, including one on June 5 at the Royal Albert Hall. To make the evening more monumental, the show was filmed and would be released a year later. The Comeback Special concert film circles around The The’s nearly two decades since their 2000 album NakedSelf and chronicles the band’s entire catalog of music spanning nearly 40 years.

When the film was shelved because of COVID, that spring, Johnson was also admitted to London’s Royal Hospital with a rare, aggressive throat infection, but the unexpected diversions ultimately worked in Johnson’s favor, leaving him time to mend and expand the project into the multi-layered platform of art he envisioned.

The sole, constant member of The The since its inception in 1979, Johnson enlisted previous members bassist James Eller, keyboardist DC Collard and drummer Earl Harvin, and new guitarist Barrie Cadoga to set the darker scenes around the 24-song set, featuring The The songs “This is the Day,” “Infected,” “The Beat(en) Generation,” and “I’ve Been Waiting For Tomorrow (For All My Life).”

A longtime collaborator of Johnson’s, Tim Pope—who has also done music videos for The Cure, Neil Young, The Psychedelic Furs, and dozens of artists throughout the past three decades—knew how to capture the film exactly how Johnson wanted, tapping into three main elements—the political, the emotional, and the metaphysical. The two first worked together in 1986 when Pope shot several earlier music videos around The The’s second album, Infected, for the tracks “Heartland,” shot in South London, “Out of the Blue,” which was filmed at a brothel in Harlem, New York, and scenes set in Bolivia and Peru— even filming some scenes in Iquitos, where the 1982 Werner Herzog film Fitzcarraldo was made, for the lengthier track “The Mercy Beat.”

“We had very different looks for each of those,” says Johnson of grainier quality of the ’80s videos compared to the crisper resolution of The Comeback Special. “Luckily, because of new technology, with the low light performances, we are able to keep this film as we designed it rather than in the past when you had to add an extra light for the camera.”

Also complementing the more noir setting of the new film, Johnson and Pope incorporated the vignette “Conversations by Candlelight,” their chat over a bottle of Jura whiskey. Produced off the Inner Hebrides island of Jura in Scotland, where George Orwell penned his 1949 dystopian novel 1984. “We chose it [Jura] because we’re living through increasing totalitarian nightmare,” says Johnson. “There are governments taking more powers from the citizenship.”

Their conversations, along with another whiskey-induced Radio Cinéola broadcast with Matt Johnson and Tim Pope, featuring an acoustic sampling of select Comeback tracks, are part of an accompanying 136-page art book documenting the story behind the The Comeback Special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxALt_0dLTfKe500

Creating a more multi-platform release during the pandemic, Johnson compiled as many mediums, creating an even grander comeback. The book features hundreds of photographs, film stills, and previously unseen artwork by Johnson’s late brother Andy Dog Johnson, who passed away in 2016. A number of hand-numbered autographed art prints—“Mobilise,” “Globalise,” “Hypnotise” and “Homogenise”—capturing moments from the concert, were also up for sale upon release.

Along with the CD of the 24-song set, The Comeback Special also features a foreword by Pete Paphides and another Radio Cinéola broadcast with Matt Johnson and Jackson Ewald Johnson, who provide a guided tour of the book, an interview and performance with KCRW in LA, featuring a stripped-back performance of six The The songs, including “The Beat(en) Generation,” “Heartland,” and “This Is The Day,” and other audio extras.

“It’s a nice career overview,” says Johnson of the multimedia experience around The Comeback Special. “These are all fresh versions of the catalog, but it covers pretty much the entire catalog of past eras for most albums.”

The Comeback Special tells the story of Johnson, The The, and something greater. Always inspired by the times, many of the songs have greater resonance today since the social and political climate has shifted very little since he first wrote many of them.

“We’ve seen extreme overreach by governments, and corporations funding the government against the population,” says Johnson.”It’s very concerning when rights get stripped away. “It’s like what happened after 9/11 when they’re stripping everyone’s rights in the name of security, and it’s the same thing with COVID with this massive surveillance architecture, where people are being traced and tracked. Then there’s the cashless society, or digital currency, which means that everything you do, everywhere you go, and every purchase you make is being monitored. I do not trust the people in power—anywhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqOhL_0dLTfKe500

Johnson still feels hopeful but is still wary of underlying motives around safety and security. “We have to be very very careful, but not too frightened, not too scared,” he says. “We need to be positive and get on with our lives in a positive way.”

“Social” intolerance is another hindrance to any societal growth. “One thing I find very disturbing in the last few years is extreme intolerance of anyone with an opposing view,” shares Johnson. “I believe in freedom of speech and freedom of expression, but the level of hatred and the ‘canceled culture’ has become the digital version of book burning. Someone’s got a point of view, you disagree with them, so you work to get them shut down, gagged, and thrown off the internet. The level of hatred people have is very worrying.”

NakedSelf track “Global Eyes” speaks to what is transpiring today, says Johnson, in lyrics Mobilize, globalize, hypnotize, homogenize / Shut your eyes don’t criticize. “There was the Telecommunications Act of 96 where they consolidated or basically destroyed independent journalists and broadcast. And it was obvious we were heading towards this globalized world where the very powerful were consolidating things globally, so this has been something that’s been on most of our minds for a long time. That song seems to be the most relevant at the moment.”

He adds, “There’s a lot of very relevant information outside of the mainstream. What is today considered a conspiracy theory, in a couple of years time is considered a conspiracy fact or a prophecy. A lot of that is just pure propaganda. You’ve got to dig further uphill to have a better idea of what’s really going on.”

Today, Johnson, who is now 60, has little time to look back on the past 40-plus years of The The’s history and the time since 1983 debut Soul Mining, unless he’s remastering older pieces of work. “I’m constantly thinking of ideas,” he says. “I’ve got to redouble my efforts to finish it all, because I’ve got a big archive of material of half-finished demo ideas.”

Forward-facing, Johnson has his plate full with a back catalog of music partially that needs to get out, including new music for The The, continuing his Radio Cinéola podcast on Apple, and screening The Comeback Special as a double-feature, along with the 1993, Pope-directed From Dusk ’Til Dawn—used on the band’s tour the same year—in London December 2021.

“It’s not really linear,” says Johnson. “I still feel that I’ve got more music in me to express. I feel a sense of dissatisfaction with what I’ve done so far in my career. There’s a lot more I’d like to do, and hopefully, I’ll be able to do that.”

Photos: SRO PR

American Songwriter

The Dodos Reach Their Summit with ‘Grizzly Peak’

It wasn’t long after The Dodos released their seventh album Certainty Waves in 2018, and into the next collection of music before vocalist Meric Long started experiencing the early signs of arthritis in his hand, threatening his ability to play his heavier picked guitar. Along with drummer Logan Kroeber, the pair had finally reached the sound they began honing 15 years earlier with their 2006 debut Beware of the Maniacs and felt an urgency to continue working on the new album, one that may very well be his last. Wanting to capture the essence of The Dodos—one they always wanted to sound like the inside of a guitar—before it was gone, the duo continued recording through the pandemic.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Legendary Bassist Robbie Shakespeare Passes Away at 68

Legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare passed away on Wednesday (December 8). He was 68 years old. Shakespeare died following kidney surgery in Florida after battling several kidney-related issues, including a rejected organ. He was on dialysis. Many in the music industry, from Keith Richards to UB40, are remembering the fallen musician...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 12 Led Zeppelin Songs

This is no easy task. To compile any greatest hits list with Led Zeppelin songs, one could just list their first five records in order and be done with it, finishing with an all-time playlist. But that’s no fun. Let’s get surgical and cut that list down, shall we?
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Rolling in the Deep,” Adele

In any conversation about the London-born singer/songwriter Adele, the song “Rolling in the Deep” inevitably arises as a point of discussion. The single is the lead and opening song off of her second studio album, 21, in 2010. “Rolling in the Deep” was also the song that solidified the artist’s rise to immense fame—it spent 65 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and later won a myriad of awards.
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC
NME

Questlove reveals official ‘Summer of Soul’ soundtrack will be released next year

Questlove, drummer for The Roots, has revealed that an official soundtrack for his recent documentary Summer of Soul is set to be released early next year. Questlove shared the news on Thursday (December 9), saying that the album will arrive on January 28 via Legacy – exactly one year since the film premiered at Sundance Film Festival.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rare, Early David Bowie Demo Heads to Auction

British auctioneer Wessex Auction Rooms is anticipating bids as high as £12,000 for the upcoming sale of a vinyl record featuring a rare recording of David Bowie from 1965 — back when he fronted the band Davy Jones and the Lower Third — in an auction on Thursday. (per Variety) Written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and helmed by producer Shel Talmy, a Sixties hitmaker, the 56-year-old recording “I Want You Love” is an early Bowie demo, eventually recorded and released by the Pretty Things on their 1965 sophomore album Get the Picture. Keeping with the pre-NFT times, the buyer...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Sabrina Monique Turns Hardships Into Joy on New Single, “Love Again”

“I like to turn what has hurt me into something fun that I can dance to,” Sabrina Monique tells American Songwriter. Born and raised in White Plains, New York (around an hour outside of the Big Apple), Monique has been channeling the unfortunate experiences of life into redemptive creative works since she was a child. “Growing up, I always expressed myself through music, dance, poetry,” she said. “Then one day you realize you have this giant archive with all these works and texts. I had a lot to say… so I sat down and began to write and put it all together. Writing and performing are cathartic ways to tell your story from your perspective, unapologetically.”
WHITE PLAINS, NY
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Stand Back” by Stevie Nicks

It was Jan. 29, 1983, and Stevie Nicks just got married to Kim Anderson. On a drive to Santa Barbara for their honeymoon, Prince’s 1982 hit “Little Red Corvette” came on the radio, and the newlyweds pulled over to buy a tape recorder so Nicks could capture the melody and song in her head on a demo before it was lost.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

