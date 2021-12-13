ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Law School Finds Professor’s Conduct Was ‘Harassing Based On Race’ After Multiple Incidents

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported by the ABA Journal, a letter from UIC’s Office for Access and Equity (OAE) details other conduct by Professor Kilborn — some that predates the exam question — including a January 2020 class where he:. (1) referred to racial minorities as “cockroaches” and denounced...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 26

LawandJustice
2d ago

So it's not racist to race shame "whites" as "privileged "? Progressive academics are both reactionary race cultists opposed to objective inquiry and truth and petty tyrants. You can smell the stench as they rot from the inside out.

Reply(2)
10
Steve White
3d ago

You would think a lawyer writing for a law journal would understand the importance of giving complete background for all quotes. Apparently not.

Reply(1)
9
TruthTeller
2d ago

$10 says a bunch of black kids falling out of school decided to harass her every day in an attempt to get her fired, and it worked.

Reply(11)
7
