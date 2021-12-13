ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Treat Yourself to These 61 Editor-Approved Holiday Gifts

By Drew Elovitz
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

'Tis the season for giving. Whether you're choosing to shop small, celebrate with friends, and/or honor essential workers with charitable donations this year, don't forget to add one very important person to your list: you! While it's wonderful to be able to give and receive gifts, it's just as critical—and validating—to...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts for Dads 2021: Gear, Gadgets, Spirits & More

It’s the holiday season — so you better not forget about papa. The best Christmas gifts for dad this year are better than ever, and given all of the odd supply chain freakouts happening right now, it’s probably best to look over the best Christmas gifts for men now rather than later. Whatever you have in mind, just remember that this thoughtful gesture can serve as a humble thank you, letting him know you appreciate everything he’s done as a parent. However, searching for the best Christmas gifts for fathers can present challenges, especially if you’re dealing with a super-picky old...
NFL
whowhatwear

The Famous Hermès Bag Every Fashion Person Is Wearing—and It's Not a Birkin

Fun fact: I’m not even supposed to be writing this story right now. Earlier in the week, I was doing a little Instagram research for another handbag roundup when I realized that despite all the new designer bags out there, seemingly every fashion person on my feed was instead sporting an old, iconic classic: the Hermès Kelly bag. You know, the Birkin’s more structured, top-handled sister?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Boston Herald

Treat yourself to a girls’ night out – holiday edition

Holiday crafts and pageants with kids. Celebratory dinners with extended family. End-of-the-year lunches with work colleagues. Sneaking a lunch with your sweetie while you’re Christmas shopping together. Sure, it’s all part of the holiday shebang. But what’s missing from this picture? A proper girls night out, holiday style. That means...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Meghan Markle
whowhatwear

Holiday Prediction: My Friends and Family Will Rave About These Luxe Gifts

With each passing holiday season, the urge to upgrade my gifts increases along with my desire to buy everything on the market. Maybe it's because I'm exposed to new items on a daily basis, or maybe it's the fact that it's the season of giving, or maybe it's the incredible reactions that my friends and family typically have when unwrapping my gifts. Whatever the reason, I am fully prepared to purchase luxury gifts for the people in my life after browsing Gucci's gift guide. The gifts don't stop at those gorgeous handbags you often see on the arms of fashion people. There are also silk scarves, silver bracelets, slingback pumps, and so many more pieces to choose from. Regardless of what ends up in my cart after a few hours of bookmarking my favorite pieces, I already know my friends and family will talk about these iconic items for years to come. Do you want a sneak peek at what I'm eyeing right now? A gift guide is waiting for you below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nprillinois.org

Treat yourself and your shelf before an upcoming book shortage hits retailers

For most bookworms, the holidays are the perfect time to gift yourself a few new reads for the new year. But this year, an impending book shortage has many booksellers worried they’ll be unable to meet demand. At Harvard Book Store in Cambridge, Massachusetts, nearly every shelf bears a crisp...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Fashion Girls#Happy Holidays#Vegan
whowhatwear

The Nordstrom Made Department Has My Favorite Trendy Staples—I Like These Best

It’s no secret that Nordstrom is a go-to retailer for many of the editors on the team (myself included). After all, we cover our favorite buys on the regular. You may remember this piece on the chicest under-$100 items or this one on quality basics. And, fun fact, there’s actually one department I personally turn to quite often when I’m looking to uncover some of the freshest picks. Yep, I’m talking about the Nordstrom Made section.
Hypebae

Treat Yourself to a Personalized Fendi Baguette This Christmas

Celebrate the holidays with Fendi‘s new Baguette Special Project featuring an express made-to-order service. Designed to cater to your personal style, the program allows you to customize the Baguette’s buckle, which is magnetic and interchangeable. The piece comes in a variety of iterations including micro and macro plain and colored crystals, as well as enameled and stone reminiscent of marble prints.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I'm Living in Dresses This Holiday Season—13 That Get All the Compliments

These days, it seems like I spend half of my time in a dress. With a calendar full of various holiday events—from large-scale fashion parties to small gatherings with friends—this month has been a never-ending roller coaster of social soirées. It takes a lot of shopping and outfit coordination to come out each time with a thrilling look, but I also get a little help from my collection of dresses.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
Norwalk Hour

Treat yourself to 20% off RENPHO electric massagers

It’s not even the end of the year yet, but 2022 already feels like it’s gonna be just as action and horror-packed as the last two years. You have two choices: stay curled up in the fetal position until the 2020s are over or treat yourself to a bougie RENPHO electric massager for 20% off!
ELECTRONICS
southlakessentinel.com

Holiday Treats for Spreading Cheer

As the holiday season approaches, festive desserts roll out in restaurants across the country. Grocery stores stock up on peppermint products and mugs of hot chocolate warm the hands of families beginning to celebrate. In order to prepare for festivities this year, here are some of the best recipes and treats that will help spread some holiday cheer.
RECIPES
whowhatwear

I Find the Best Basics at Madewell—These Items Have My Attention Now

At the beginning of each season, I take a good, hard look at what I already own and decide which pieces are due for an update. These are the kind of pieces that my winter wardrobe is built on: a few pairs of jeans, a few chunky knits, and other layer-ready pieces that will keep me warm. And when it comes to finding the perfect basics to replace my old versions, I obviously head to Madewell.
APPAREL
Cape Gazette

Fresh Baked Holiday Treats!

Touch of Italy is offering an assortment of Trays, Kits, and Italian Specialty Desserts for the Holiday. Order ahead and pickup at your favorite location. Order Your Bakery Specials by December 18th! Pick them up at your favorite TOI location on 12/22, 12/23, or 12/24!. Don’t Wait!. Scan the...
FOOD & DRINKS
whowhatwear

Real Talk: These Boots Will Keep You Cute and Warm

Rarely do the worlds of functionality and trendy mesh, but in the case of snow boots, they meld effortlessly in stylish harmony. Once the "ugly" shoes you slip into out of pure necessity, the pairs of snow boots floating around this season are style statements in their own right. Last year, Prada's deliciously fluffy padded boots were such a constant presence on my feed, that it didn't take long for them to sell out almost everywhere. And the hype for elevated cold-weather footwear is still going strong, with virtually every brand now joining in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
romper.com

12 Baby Products You Should Be Using On Yourself, According To A Beauty Editor

You learn a lot as a new mom: Your body isn’t yours again until the baby turn about seven months (if you breastfeed, you’ll get some semblance of it back when you wrap that up); then you’ll get to sleep after the baby turns one; and teething lasts for way too long (and it is truly, inexplicably grueling). But some of my favorite things I’ve learned actually have to do with products, ones I wouldn’t have otherwise used unless I had babies.
INSTAGRAM
CNN

The 21 best Amazon holiday gifts for everyone on your list

With more than 350 million products, Amazon has fantastic gift options for every member of the family this holiday season. The problem, of course, is actually combing through those millions of listings to find high-quality presents for your favorite people. And with tangled supply chains and inventory shortages already affecting shipping times across the country, the best time to get started on your holiday shopping is, in fact, right now!
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy