Bulgaria’s parliament approves new government

Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s parliament on Monday formally approved the country’s new centrist-led government in a bid to restore stability, tackle the coronavirus crisis and spur economic development in the poorest EU member country. Lawmakers voted 134-104 to elect 41-year-old Kiril Petkov as prime minister....

www.lmtonline.com

