TIME names Elon Musk ‘2021 Person of the Year’

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, called out Elon Musk Monday after he was named Time magazine’s “Person Of The Year” for 2021. Now the richest man on Earth is firing back. She tweeted “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.” Musk replied with a series of tweets, including “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year” and “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.” And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021 Musk also referred to Warren as “Senator Karen.” The heated exchange comes as Warren is pushing a plan for a wealth tax on people with fortunes larger than $50 million. A ProPublica report released over the summer showed that Mask paid no federal income tax in 2018.

