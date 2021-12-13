ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TIME names Elon Musk ‘2021 Person of the Year’

By Caroline Bleakley
8newsnow.com
 3 days ago

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been named "2021 Person of the Year" by TIME magazine. According to TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal, "Person of the Year is a marker of...

www.8newsnow.com

TIME

'My Career is Mars and Cars.' TIME's 2021 Person of the Year Elon Musk in Conversation With Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal

For Elon Musk, Monday evening was a family affair. Waving to his mother Maye Musk in the audience, and balancing his toddler X Æ A-Xii (pronounced “X”) on his knee, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO sat down for a Q&A with TIME Editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal. Musk had just been named TIME 2021 Person of the Year , and gathered with TIME editors and members of the TIME100 community in New York City to discuss his selection.
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren And ‘Person Of The Year’ Elon Musk Get Into Heated Twitter Exchange Over Taxes

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, called out Elon Musk Monday after he was named Time magazine’s “Person Of The Year” for 2021. Now the richest man on Earth is firing back. She tweeted “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.” Musk replied with a series of tweets, including “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year” and “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.” And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021 Musk also referred to Warren as “Senator Karen.” The heated exchange comes as Warren is pushing a plan for a wealth tax on people with fortunes larger than $50 million. A ProPublica report released over the summer showed that Mask paid no federal income tax in 2018.  
CONGRESS & COURTS

