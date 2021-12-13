ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Aecom Initiates Dividend, Reiterates Guidance and Buyback Plan

By Vidhi Choudhary
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAecom (ACM) - Get AECOM Report shares rose after the construction and engineering firm initiated a dividend and reiterated earnings guidance for fiscal 2022. Shares of the Dallas company at last check rose 1.3% to $73.9. The board declared an initial quarterly dividend of 15 cents...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Sell-Off? Correction? 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Already 50% Off Their Highs

With a discounted stock price, the Chewy's value proposition deserves a closer look. Palantir's state-of-the-art AI benefits government and enterprise businesses alike. Lemonade's big splash into auto insurance could be the catalyst this stock needs. Even though the S&P 500 is trading close to its all-time high, tech investors have...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aecom#Dividend#Acm#Aecom Report#Factset
Motley Fool

5 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for 2022

Today, I provide five growth stocks that I think will perform well in 2022 and beyond. These stock picks cover enormous secular growth trends that should flourish over the long term. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the first stock on the list. It's easy to see why some investors would shy away...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Brookfield Renewable sees high-powered cash flow growth ahead. Clearway Energy is about to receive a big cash infusion to supercharge its growth. NextEra Energy sees high-end growth in the near term, with big-time upside as new energy sources emerge. Decarbonization might be one of the biggest megatrends of our lifetime....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

Companies can sometimes reduce or eliminate dividends. Some other companies will grow faster than dividend payers. Overall, there are very compelling reasons to include dividend stocks in your portfolio. When a company has grown to the point where it makes more money than it has good uses for, such as...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Tobacco giant, Philip Morris International, offers a 5.4% yield with room to expand in the years ahead. Midstream stocks, Magellan Midstream Partners and Enterprise Products Partners, have massive 9% payouts. Casino real estate investment trust, VICI Properties, can provide investors with a well-covered 5.2% yield. It's been proven that reinvested...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Altria Group Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Altria Group. What's Happening (NYSE:ALTRIA) announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.9 per. Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Altria Group. What's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $84.0 versus the current price of AECOM at $73.33, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated AECOM...
STOCKS
sgbonline.com

Adidas To Initiate €4 Billion Share Buyback Program

The Executive Board of Adidas has launched a multi-year share buyback program. Starting in January 2022, the company plans to buy back shares in an amount of up to €4 billion until 2025. Taking into consideration the €1 billion share buyback completed in 2021 already, the company intends to...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

3 High-Yield Consumer Stocks for Dividends in Any Economy

Consumer stocks are broadly appealing for income investorsThese companies manufacture products that tend to see steady demand, even during recessionsAs a result, many consumer discretionary stocks have the ability to offer high dividend yields, and maintain their dividends during recessionsHere, we'll take a look at three stocks that we think scre...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy