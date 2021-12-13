ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

28 states see rise in COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days. Where does your state rank?

By Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — With the arrival of the holiday season and the announcement of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, where does each U.S. state stand with the coronavirus?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases and deaths are up for the U.S. over the last 30...

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247wallst.com

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 48,982,600 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 14,972 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 6,013 to as high as 21,758, depending on the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Overwhelmed and 'heartbroken' Minnesota doctors took out a full-page newspaper ad to beg people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Minnesota pleaded in a full-page newspaper ad for people to get vaccinated. Executives from nine healthcare systems signed the letter, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The doctors detailed how their ERs were "overfilled," encouraging people to get vaccinated. Overworked doctors reaching their breaking point in...
MINNESOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Where Does North Dakota Rank on List of States with the Drowsiest Drivers?

Did you know that almost 83.6 million Americans reportedly drive drowsy every year?. Most of the time, when we talk about unsafe driving habits, we talk about the dangers of things like distracted driving and driving under the influence. But we do not often hear about the dangers of drowsy driving. But it is a risky driving habit that millions of Americans do every year.
las-cruces.org

State Identifies First Omicron COVID-19 Case

On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced its first identified case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The case was identified on Sunday, December 12 and is a female adult in Bernalillo County. The individual reported recent domestic travel to a state with reported cases of Omicron. The individual was seen in a local emergency room and discharged stable to home. DOH is currently conducting a thorough case investigation.
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports Over 10,000 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,127 new coronavirus cases and 97 deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,763,796 cases and 33,746 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 3,928 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 837 in ICUs. The state says 15,557,620 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,664,274 people are fully vaccinated. A total of 199,803 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10. Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2. If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard There have been 68,507 cases among residents and 50,779 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 15,160 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 Cases

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)-Tippecanoe County has a high transmission rate according to CDC. That transmission rate is fueling an increase in hospitalizations. Both IU Health Arnett and Franciscan say they have seen an increase in patients since after Thanksgiving. On top of that Franciscan is limiting the number of individuals...
WVNews

West Virginia COVID-19-czar: State likely to see more new cases as weather turns colder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia officials expressed concern Thursday about the potential for a new wave of COVID-19 infections as weather turns colder. Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 czar, said members of Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 Task Force are keeping a close eye on the pandemic’s status across the nation and around the globe.
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 46 More Deaths Reported, Positivity Rate At 10.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A year after the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Minnesota, state health officials on Tuesday reported 9,042 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths. In all, 9,964 Minnesotans have died of the virus since March of 2020. Of the deaths reported Tuesday, four were people in their 30s. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has seen 969,450 cases of COVID-19, including 11,583 reinfections. The seven-day average positivity rate is still above the “high risk” threshold at 10.6% as of Dec. 6, though the figure has declined in the past few days. Still, the state is...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Repository

Stark sees COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as Northeast Ohio leads state surge

Health officials are warning of a winter surge of COVID-19, as hospitalization rates in Northeast Ohio rise to levels not seen since January. More people were hospitalized in Stark County on Monday than any time since the beginning of this year. According to state data, 20 Stark residents were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 that day. The last time that many hospitalizations were reported in Stark hospitals was Jan. 21.
Myhighplains.com

hoiabc.com

Illinois reports over 11,500 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day total since last year

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - COVID-19 continues to spread quickly throughout Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,524 new confirmed and probable cases Thursday. That is the most cases reported in a day since December 1, 2020. 231,876 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. Gov. JB Pritzker is...

