Orlando, FL

Tips to stay safe on the roads this holiday season

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Local law enforcement leaders joined Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in Orlando Monday morning to discuss holiday driving safety.

“It takes a community to protect a community,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

The mother of Mikey Stroz, 16, who was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver earlier this year, spoke out urging people to not drive impaired to save other families from the immense grief of losing a loved one.

Here are tips from local law enforcement for safe driving this holiday season:

Don’t drink and drive.

Establish a designated driver before you leave your home.

If you do drink and do not have a designated driver, call a cab or ride service.

Wear your seatbelt.

Avoid distracted driving, including texting while driving.

Be aware of an increase of drunk drivers during the holiday season.

Call *347 (FHP) when you spot an impaired driver in real time so troopers can respond.

