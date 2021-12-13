Tips to stay safe on the roads this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. — Local law enforcement leaders joined Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in Orlando Monday morning to discuss holiday driving safety.
“It takes a community to protect a community,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.
The mother of Mikey Stroz, 16, who was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver earlier this year, spoke out urging people to not drive impaired to save other families from the immense grief of losing a loved one.
Here are tips from local law enforcement for safe driving this holiday season:
• Don’t drink and drive.
• Establish a designated driver before you leave your home.
• If you do drink and do not have a designated driver, call a cab or ride service.
• Wear your seatbelt.
• Avoid distracted driving, including texting while driving.
• Be aware of an increase of drunk drivers during the holiday season.
• Call *347 (FHP) when you spot an impaired driver in real time so troopers can respond.
