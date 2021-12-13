ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YSU appoints new dean of business college

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLuCH_0dLTbTUE00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University has named a new dean for their business college.

Kelly Wilkinson, associate dean of the Scott College of Business at Indiana State University, has been named the new dean of the Williamson College of Business Administration at YSU.

2-car accident temporarily shuts down Midlothian

Wilkinson replaces Betty Jo Licata, who retires this month after nearly 27 years as dean.

Wilkinson will join YSU on Feb. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
Youngstown, OH
Education
WKBN

Ohio’s health leaders say we’re ‘preparing for an omicron tidal wave’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s top doctor updated the public Thursday about the state’s effort to fight COVID-19. Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, hosted a press conference with Aimee O’Reilly, Pharm.D., O’Reilly Family Pharmacy and Steven Gordon, MD, Chair, Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease. The state announced 10,588 new […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business College#Williamson College#Indiana State University#Ysu
WKBN

WKBN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy