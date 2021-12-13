YSU appoints new dean of business college
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University has named a new dean for their business college.
Kelly Wilkinson, associate dean of the Scott College of Business at Indiana State University, has been named the new dean of the Williamson College of Business Administration at YSU.
Wilkinson replaces Betty Jo Licata, who retires this month after nearly 27 years as dean.
Wilkinson will join YSU on Feb. 1, 2022.
