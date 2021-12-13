ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

In Hinduism, women creating spaces for their own leadership

By DEEPTI HAJELA, Associated Press
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Sushma Dwivedi started seriously thinking about performing wedding rites and other Hindu religious blessings in New York City and elsewhere, she knew who she needed to talk to – her grandmother. Together, they went through the mantras that are recited by pandits, the priests who perform Hindu...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
Washington Post

Tarot cards are having a moment with help from pandemic

She won’t read your fortune like a psychic might, but 29-year-old Skye Marinda will guide you through a tarot reading to try to find clarity in the present. A self-described “tarot coach” who lives near Capitol Hill in D.C., Marinda began reading tarot decks on her own five years ago and hoped to start publicly reading for others in early 2020.
RELIGION
Ilana Quinn

English Sayings With Biblical Origins

There is no doubt much of North America is increasingly secular. Despite the United States being classified by Pew Research as 70.6% Christian in 2021, church attendance is rapidly declining and religious non-affiliation is growing. Needless to say, there is an increasingly large number of people who would define themselves as religiously unaffiliated.
The Associated Press

What’s your religion? In US, a common reply now is “None”

Nathalie Charles, even in her mid-teens, felt unwelcome in her Baptist congregation, with its conservative views on immigration, gender and sexuality. So she left. “I just don’t feel like that gelled with my view of what God is and what God can be,” said Charles, an 18-year-old of Haitian descent who identifies as queer and is now a freshman at Princeton University.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In Hinduism#Male And Female#North India#Pandit#Indian#The Associated Press#Religion News Service
Washington Square News

Zodiac Black’s: The all-women tattoo studio creating a safe space for art and ink

Getting a tattoo can be an overwhelming and vulnerable experience. After all, you are trusting someone to ink something that will be on your body forever. At Zodiac Black’s Tattoo Studio, located at 68 Thompson Street in SoHo, co-shop owners Britta Christiansen and Alex Sokolov seek to create an inclusive and welcoming environment where anybody can feel comfortable getting a tattoo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Refinery29

How I Shed My Shame Around Caste

Five years ago, at a playdate with one of my oldest girlfriends and our babies, I asked her about her experience with using a surrogate in India. We’re both Indian-Canadian living in Toronto, and I had read that lower-caste surrogates were being paid nearly $2,000 less than higher-caste women at the clinic she used in Gujarat. She confirmed it was true and then said something that hit me like a punch in the gut: “I wouldn’t use a lower-caste surrogate. I wouldn’t want my kid to be stupid.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
resilience.org

Appropriate Technology, Traditional Cultures and Degrowth

The industrial-capitalist-technological system is characterized by perpetual growth through excessive production, relentless marketing and public relations to expand markets and demand through consumerism.[1] In the process, novel ‘needs’ are manufactured and the boundaries and norms of comfort and convenience are continually reshaped.[2] In this system relatively few technologies are socially necessary, and their manufacture and multiplication is exacerbating ecological destruction and global social injustice. Because it is organized around the maximization of profit, this system foments an ever-accelerating throughput of matter-energy and output of waste.[3] Technological planned obsolescence begets material objects of short functional lifespan but nearly permanent environmental harm, being made of industrial processes and toxic substances that do not return safely to the environment (e.g. plastics, stain-resistant coatings with toxic ‘forever chemicals’, heavy metals).
ENGINEERING
BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Jobs
persecution.org

Radicals in Southern India Burn Boxes of Christian Literature

12/13/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – On Saturday, December 11, a group of Christians in India’s Karnataka state were attacked by radical Hindu nationalists as they were visiting the homes of other Christians as part of a regular Christmas program. The radicals reportedly harassed the Christians, burned three boxes of Christian literature, and later accused the Christians of engaging in illegal religious conversions.
RELIGION
Fast Company

From women’s suffrage to Black Lives Matter, the radical history of how clothing has defined protests

Fashion, clothing, textiles, accessories, and costume have served a critical role in protest movements throughout history. Clothing often offers the most basic opportunity for groups to rebel: a simple, mundane item that can symbolize discontent. British punks took the humble safety pin from the household sewing kit, punched it through an earlobe, and headed out to face a bleak 1970s postwar world in which they had no voice. Male farmers in rural India wore their wives’ saris while staging sit-ins on railroad tracks against government neglect. American suffragettes made and wore dresses from old newspapers printed with pro-voting slogans.
PROTESTS
The Independent

In Buddhism, women blaze a path but strive for gender equity

Jetsunma Tenzin Palmo, born in England has devoted her life to attaining enlightenment in a female form — at one stage spending years isolated in a cave in the Himalayas to follow the rigorous path of the most devoted yogis. She later founded a nunnery in India focused on giving women in Tibetan Buddhism some of the same opportunities reserved for monks. Venerable Dhammananda renounced her family life and a prestigious academic career in Thailand to follow the path of the Buddha. She then defied her homeland’s unequal status of women in Buddhist practice by traveling to Sri Lanka...
RELIGION
WFMZ-TV Online

The Divided Jewish Political Community in America

As the 2022 midterm election approaches, pundits and politicos will undoubtedly talk about the Jewish community’s interests. But speaking about “the Jewish community” these days is a huge mistake. Maybe more than ever, there is no single Jewish voice in America. Like most of America, the Jewish community has become deeply sorted along ideological lines. While politically and culturally Orthodox Jews are generally in line with evangelical and other Christian conservatives, politically liberal Jews (who are almost entirely non-Orthodox) have turned away from traditional institutions and cultural markers of Judaism. Their politically conservative non-Orthodox counterparts, though, staunchly support Israel and value traditions and distinctive Jewish cultural mores.
RELIGION
Deseret News

How immigration, secularization and other forces are reshaping American religion

New data paints a complicated picture of the state of religion in America today: The latest numbers on the country’s religious composition from Pew Research Center show that America continues its march towards secularization. But researchers also found that the country remains largely religious — with even a sizable minority of the so-called “nones” attending worship services once in a while and approximately 3 in 10 reporting that they pray on a somewhat regular basis.
IMMIGRATION
Vox

Is a new kind of religion forming on the internet?

“It just doesn’t sit right with me,” begins a TikTok by a user named Evelyn Juarez. It’s a breakdown of the tragedy at Astroworld, the Travis Scott concert in early November where eight people died and more than 300 were injured. But the video isn’t about what actually happened there. It’s about the supposed satanic symbolism of the set: “They tryna tell us something, we just keep ignoring all the signs,” reads its caption, followed by the hashtags #wakeup, #witchcraft, and #illuminati.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mahnoor Chaudhry

Women are Backbone of Nation Building

The national building is a multidimensional term, involving the entire nation at all levels. For the past few decades, remarkable social and political awareness has been awakened, particularly in women. There is a visible urge in them to strive for a better life. They are also keen to contribute towards the development of their nation and country. With the growing economic pressure, the income of a single member is not enough to feed all family members. Women are, therefore, keen to find means of adding to their family income.
psychologytoday.com

Is It Better to Be Spiritual or Religious?

A new study suggests there may be fewer differences than expected between people in an organized religion and those who practice spirituality. Both traditionally religious and nonreligious but spiritual individuals scored higher on measures of life satisfaction than nonreligious people. This research may help reduce negative stereotypes and stigma surrounding...
RELIGION
TIME

The Troubling Consequences of Seeing Muslims as a Racial Group

How can a country supposedly founded on principles of religious freedom be so quick to support policies that violate the civil rights of Muslims? That’s one of the questions at the heart of a new book, The Racial Muslim: When Racism Quashes Religious Freedom , by Rutgers law professor Sahar Aziz.
RELIGION
weaa.org

Nakeia Drummond on The Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab

Nakeia Drummond is the founder of The WELL (Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab) and founder & CEO of NLD Strategic, an equity-centered management consulting and design firm. She joins Two Way Talk to discuss networking opportunities for Black women business owners, how The WELL is breaking down barriers between institutions and entrepreneurs, and how it's building a sense of community for those involved.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy