Naomie Harris claims 'huge star' groped her during audition

Fremont Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview for the Mail on Sunday's You...

fremonttribune.com

epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Worried Her Career Is Over After The Eternals Flopped In Revenue? Actress Not Popular

Angelina Jolie allegedly thinks she's no longer popular that's why "The Eternals" flopped. Angelina Jolie played the role of Thena in her first Marvel movie, The Eternals. Prior to the film’s release, there were hopes that the project would generate massive revenues because it’s one of the movies released in theaters amid the pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Idris Elba Met His Wife as She Was Trying to Set Him Up With Her Friend

Idris Elba is everywhere these days: starring in The Suicide Squad and The Harder They Fall, filming another installment of his Luther series, giving voice to Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and now hosting the podcast Coupledom with wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Article continues below advertisement. But Sabrina’s dance...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Naomie Harris
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES
#Mail On Sunday#Sex Abuse#Entertainment Industry#You Magazine The Skyfall
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Parents Heartbreakingly Detail The Late Influencer's Tumultuous Relationship With Fiancé Brian Laundrie In New Doc

Gabby Petito's family has opened up about the late influencer's life and her tragic murder. In the trailer for Peacock's new documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media — set to premiere on December 17 — the Petito family including, her mom Nichole Schmidt, her stepdad, Jim Schmidt, and her dad, Joe Petito, all speak out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
parentherald.com

Hollywood Wild Child Drew Barrymore Admits Being ‘Really Broken’ After Her Divorce to Will Kopelman

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has opened up about feeling "really broken" and failing in a major way after her divorce from Will Kopelman, her third husband. In a podcast for "Finding Fearless," the mom said that the breakdown of her marriage to Kopelman was the hardest of all her marriages because they have two daughters together, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7. She admitted that she lost 40 pounds following the divorce because it was "the death of a dream."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Jeff Garlin defends himself from cancel culture amid 'The Goldbergs' on-set conduct allegations

Comedian Jeff Garlin is defending himself from being canceled over allegations that he creates an unsafe working environment on the set of the ABC comedy "The Goldbergs" Garlin, 59, said in no uncertain terms that he has not been fired from the ABC sitcom but confessed that he has been the subject of HR investigations for the past three years in a row. The actor discovered that a writer for Vanity Fair was looking into those investigations and called the reporter directly to defend himself in a lengthy conversation that got contentious at times.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Partner of Nearly 10 Years, Tara Wilson

Mr. Big has a Mrs. Actor Chris Noth – best known for his role on ‘Sex In The City’ – has been happily married to Tara Wilson, so get to know all about his better half. It wouldn’t be a Sex And The City revival without Mr. Big. Chris Noth joined Sarah Jessica Partner and other costars for the 2021 premiere of And Just Like That…, the latest installment of the SATC franchise. Chris, who portrayed John James “Mr. Big” Preston, the on-again/off-again love interest of Sarah’s Carrie Bradshaw. However, while SJP and Chris had chemistry on the red carpet ahead of And Just Like That’s premiere, Mr. Big has a real-life love: Tara Wilson. Tara was on hand for the premiere, and the two shared a passionate kiss while on the red carpet.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES

