Lauren Boebert slams "poorly-acted SNL skit" mocking her

 3 days ago

"Just saw the poorly-acted SNL skit from last night," the Republican U.S. representative from Colorado...

The Independent

Lauren Boebert challenges wheelchair user Madison Cawthorn to ‘a sprint’ to hire Kyle Rittenhouse as an intern

Lauren Boebert joked that she would challenge her wheelchair-using House colleague Madison Cawthorn “to a sprint”, with the winner awarded the prize of hiring Kyle Rittenhouse as an intern.The two gun-toting Republicans lawmakers have been falling over themselves to heap praise on Mr Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murdering two people and wounding a third in a trial that divided America down political lines.Speaking to far-right Newsmax host Seb Gorka on Tuesday night, Ms Boebert said: “Now, I do have some colleagues on the Hill who have, just like me, offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship in their office and Madison Cawthorn, he said that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins’ husband told actor ‘I suppose we’re going to go through this together’

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...
CELEBRITIES
KXRM

Rep. Lauren Boebert under fire for posting picture of her armed children days after latest school shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — United States Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is facing criticism again, following a recent tweet featuring her four sons standing in front of a Christmas tree, each holding a firearm. It comes just days after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) drew controversy for tweeting a similar picture of his family also holding firearms and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

‘The Boeberts Have Your Six’: Rep. Lauren Boebert Tweets Christmas Photo Of Her Young Sons With Guns To Show Support For Kentucky Lawmaker

(CBS4) – Rep. Lauren Boebert, an avid gun-rights activist, showed her support for a fellow representative who faced criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with firearms. “Santa, please bring ammo,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted. Merry Christmas! 🎄 ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021 Gun control activists condemned Massie’s photo. “The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well,” wrote Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The suspect in the school shooting in Oxford,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Colorado State
TheDailyBeast

SNL’s Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Prove Just How ‘Dumb’ They Are

Saturday Night Live returned from a four-week hiatus this week with a holiday message from Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci. “Do people still think I’m sexy or are we done with that?” Fauci began. “With COVID cases on the rise, people still have a lot of questions: ‘Is it safe to travel? Can I still use this as an excuse to get out of stuff? I would like to never work again.’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chloe Fineman
Alec Baldwin
phillytrib.com

The exhausting, soul-sapping meanness of Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON — Lauren Boebert, a Republican member of Congress from Colorado, is mean. She is a public bully who wraps her insults in comedy, in the flag, in Christianity. She has spent the past few days luxuriating in the hullabaloo that she created by lobbing anti-Muslim insults into the air during a monologue in front of her supporters. The subject of her derision was Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who is Muslim and who wears a hijab and who Boebert likes to imply is a terrorist or, at the very least, a terrorist sympathizer. Omar has responded by calling Boebert a buffoon. Boebert later posted a video describing the exchange.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCNC

Boebert responds to 'SNL' sketch depicting her

DENVER — U.S. House Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) responded on Twitter after she was depicted in a sketch on the most recent edition of Saturday Night Live. The Republican representing Colorado's Third Congressional District was depicted by Chloe Fineman, who appeared alongside Cecily Strong playing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) during Saturday's cold open.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL’s Chloe Fineman responds to ‘actual clown’ Lauren Boebert’s tweet calling her a ‘no name’ actor

Chloe Fineman called Lauren Boebert an “actual clown” after the controversial Republican criticised the comedian’s “poorly-acted” sketch on a recent Saturday Night Live episode. The six-minute sketch, which aired on Saturday (11 December), mocked Ms Boebert’s and politician Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-gun stance. Both Congresswomen were depicted holding semi-automatic rifles, while asserting that coronavirus was a “fake disease”. While Fineman impersonated Ms Boebert, fellow SNL cast member Cecily Strong portrayed Ms Greene in the show’s cold open, which also parodied chief medical adviser to the US president, Dr Anthony Fauci, and the “disgraced” Cuomo brothers, Andrew and Chris.After she...
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

SNL TikTok skit with Billie Eilish mocks viral trends

Saturday Night Live, once again, took some shots at TikTok using a pretty hilarious sketch involving Billie Eilish and the endless scrolling through the For You Page. Over the last few years, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media apps, with many users making it a part of their daily routine to scroll the For You Page for a decent chunk of time.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

Watch Steve Martin ask President Joe Biden if he wants the comedian to play him on SNL

Dear Lorne Michaels: if you're still looking, you might have found the right comedian to play Joe Biden. On Sunday, the Kennedy Center Honors returned to Washington, D.C., as an in-person event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the ceremony, Biden hosted a reception in the White House to congratulate the honorees: Motown Records founder Barry Gordy, Saturday Night Live head Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, and Puerto Rican opera singer Justino Diaz.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Primetimer

