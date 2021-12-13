ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brooklyn Nets have renewed ‘optimism’ for Kyrie Irving return this season

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLnx6_0dLTaUKk00

The Brooklyn Nets entered Monday atop the NBA standings in the Eastern Conference and there is reportedly renewed optimism for a Kyrie Irving return during the 2021-’22 NBA season.

Irving, a seven-time All-Star, hasn’t played for Brooklyn this season due to his status as an unvaccinated NBA player and New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements at large, indoor gatherings. While the 29-year-old is eligible to play road games, the Nets announced in October that Irving couldn’t play or practice with the team.

But just as many started to wonder if Irving would play at all this season, there is now some hope in Brooklyn.

Also Read:
NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2022 Finals champion

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, there is renewed optimism around Irving returning to the Nets this season.

“It remains unclear whether Irving’s potential return this season would come via vaccination to meet New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement or by Brooklyn opening the door for him to play road games and practice at home, but sources have indicated a renewed belief that Irving could play this season after all. Nets players and coaches want to have Irving rejoin the team as soon as possible.”

NBA insider Shams Charania on a potential Kyrie Irving return this season, via The Athletic

The specifics of Charania’s reporting are important to note. It’s unclear if this hope the Nets hope is coming from a belief that Irving will be vaccinated or a decision by management to allow Irving to only play road games.

  • Kyrie Irving stats (2020-’21): 26.9 ppg, 6 apg, 1.4 spg, 121 Offensive Rating, .189 WS/48

As of now, there is no path to Irving playing home games without being vaccinated. Cases of COVID-19 are spiking across the country and New York City is enhancing its safety protocols and vaccination requirements.

Also Read:
NBA trade rumors: Ben Simmons interested in the Spurs, and much more

But there are also signs that Irving and teammate Kevin Durant are at least preparing for the All-Star point guard to return.

“In recent weeks, Irving and Kevin Durant, his co-star and close friend, have had increased communication about his fit on the team, breaking down the games, and about life in general, sources added. There appears to be an increased level of enthusiasm between the two superstars.”

The Athletic’s Shams Charania on recent talks between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

If Irving decided to receive the vaccination, a timeline for his return would depend on which vaccination he received. The single-shot dose from Johnson & Johnson would allow him to return in two weeks after he becomes fully vaccinated. If he chose the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, two doses requires at least a month before he is deemed fully vaccinated.

Already one of the best NBA teams, the Nets would become the championship favorites if Irving returns to the court.

