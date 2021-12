This NFL season will be longtime reporter Michele Tafoya’s last on the sidelines, according to a report from Andrew Marchand at the New York Post. Marchand broke the news this evening, saying the decision was Tafoya’s to make. That’s opposed to being pushed out or (pardon the pun) sidelined following her controversial appearance on The View earlier this year, in which she compared COVID-19 to the flu in an apparent attempt to minimize the seriousness of the pandemic, while also suggesting Colin Kaepernick’s anthem kneeling had nothing to do with his exit from the league.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO