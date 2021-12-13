House Passes Resolution Championed by Michael Waltz Condemning IOC, China Over Peng Shuai Situation

Last week, the U.S. House passed without opposition a resolution “condemning the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) gross mishandling and cover-up of three-time Olympian Peng Shuai’s allegations of sexual assault against a former senior CCP official and her subsequent disappearance” championed by a member of the Florida delegation.

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., introduced the resolution at the start of the month with U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., as the main co-sponsor. U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., also co-sponsored the resolution.

“The resolution denounces the IOC and CCP’s failure to adhere to basic human rights commitments, investigate Peng’s sexual assault allegation, or respect the free speech of athletes. The IOC’s actions, including twice asserting without providing evidence that Peng Shuai was ‘doing fine’ and desired privacy, despite warnings and condemnation from human rights groups, undermine efforts by the United States government and others to secure Peng’s safety,” Waltz’s office noted.

The resolution passed 428-0.

“I’m pleased both Republicans and Democrats came together to condemn the IOC’s capitulation to the Chinese Communist Party by helping cover up Peng Shuai’s allegations of sexual assault against a senior CCP official and assist in whitewashing her disappearance,” said Waltz. “Gender-based assault remains a serious issue in China and the IOC has further emboldened the mistreatment of women by refusing to call for a thorough, independent investigation on behalf of Peng. The IOC has again demonstrated they are willing to compromise their own values in exchange for the monetary benefits that come with hosting the Olympics in China.”

“Peng Shuai’s disappearance has put the Chinese government’s repressive and brutal assault on human rights on full display for the world to see,” said Wexton. “While the IOC is once again turning a blind eye to human rights abuses and putting its bottom line over the safety of athletes, human rights groups, tennis stars, and concerned people across the globe have come together to ask a simple question – ‘where is Peng Shuai?’ Today the House of Representatives is demanding answers and calling for the immediate guarantee of Peng Shuai’s freedom and safety.”