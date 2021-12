"Ana Gasteyer — a shrewd, funny comedian adept at puncturing her characters’ pretensions — has long deserved a showcase," says Daniel D'Addario. “Saturday Night Live contemporaries of hers including Maya Rudolph and Molly Shannon have recently had strong and striking second acts on TV, and Gasteyer’s turn comes in the form of American Auto, a sitcom about a car company and its self-assured new CEO. And it’s Gasteyer who represents the most compelling reason to watch this show, which over its first two episodes is in the process of finding its voice. Created by Superstore’s Justin Spitzer, American Auto most keenly gives the sense of a network attempt to channel the scabrousness of Veep or Succession. Like those shows, this NBC series features a bunch of functionaries striving for the approval of a capricious and often short-sighted leader. But the early going suggests a show that is still figuring out what it wants to say."

