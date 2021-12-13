ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Miss Universe contestants made bold political statements with their national costumes. Here are the most impactful looks.

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fq8IU_0dLTa2wt00
Miss Universe contestants. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images
  • The Miss Universe National Costume Show was held at the Universe Arena in Israel on Friday.
  • Contestants from around the world paid tribute to their home countries with their outfits.
  • The standout contestants wore costumes that made bold political statements.

Miss Ireland Katharine Walker's superhero-inspired costume was used to promote fair pay for healthcare workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7u5g_0dLTa2wt00
Miss Ireland Katherine Walker. Miss Universe

Katherine Walker's outfit featured a silver headpiece, a green leotard, and matching green sleeves, which had "Healthcare" printed on one arm and "Hero" printed on the other.

She also had wing-like banners attached to her leotard, which had "Fair pay for nursing" printed on it.

Walker wrote on Instagram that she aimed to represent "every single healthcare worker, the real heroes of the world" with her costume.

Walker became a registered nurse in 2016, spent time looking after children in pediatric and neonatal intensive care, and worked on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss Curaçao Shariëngela Cijntje's fiery ensemble was meant to show the effects of climate change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sabV_0dLTa2wt00
Miss Curaçao Shariëngela Cijntje. Miss Universe

Cijntje's outfit, designed by Jorge Salazar Caliz, consisted of a red-and-yellow feathered bodysuit and a matching headpiece.

The outfit was meant to show the effects of climate change on the island of Curaçao — particularly how its coral reefs are being destroyed — Insider previously reported.

Miss Czech Republic Karolína Kokešová wore a Lioness Warrior costume to promote women's rights across the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5JDp_0dLTa2wt00
Miss Czech Republic Karolína Kokešová. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Kokešová said on Instagram that she wanted to promote women's rights with her outfit.

She wrote that the shield she carried had three symbolic elements. While the first face of the shield showed a rampant lion — the national emblem of the Czech Republic — the second face had Afghanistan's flag colors on it.

Kokešová said the third face of the shield had the Texas flag, alongside the text: "I'm One Voice, but Together we can ROAR."

"The concept behind this shield is to simply showcase regardless of race, 1st or 3rd world countries, women's rights issues are all over the world," she wrote.

Miss El Salvador Alejandra Gavidia's gown was designed to represent people affected by femicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbZBZ_0dLTa2wt00
Miss El Salvador Alejandra Gavidia. Miss Universe

Gavidia's costume, designed by Francisco Guerrero, was meant to transform her into El Salvador's Monument to the Constitution, Insider previously reported.

On Instagram, Gavidia said the red handprints on the skirt were made by those who have been impacted by femicide, which is defined by Women's Aid as "the murder of women because they are women." According to the organization, femicide is a leading cause of premature death for women globally.

Gavidia added that the chains hanging from her shoulder represented obstacles to justice, while her black-and-green blindfold represented mourning and hope.

Miss Finland Essi Unkuri wore a semi-sheer skirt that advocated against deforestation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmCKG_0dLTa2wt00
Miss Finland Essi Unkuri. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Unkuri's outfit, designed by Merja Thil, was comprised of a sequined leotard, a yellow spiked collar, and a semi-sheer skirt that sent an important message about the environment.

The text "Stop Deforesting" can be seen in photos of the inside of the skirt, while the message "Let's Save Our Planet" can be seen in photos of the back of the skirt.

Emma Rose wore flowers from Great Britain to symbolize her home country's respect for the environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzH3r_0dLTa2wt00
Miss Great Britain Emma Rose. Miss Universe

Rose's outfit consisted of a sparkly green leotard with matching boots, and a headpiece that had the national flowers of Great Britain: roses for England, thistles for Scotland, and daffodils for Wales.

April Banbury, who designed the outfit, wrote on Instagram that it was created "in line with our respect for the environment and mindful of our own carbon footprint."

Lalela Mswane transformed into a dove to represent peace in South Africa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S81ba_0dLTa2wt00
Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane. Miss Universe

Mswane's outfit, which included a white bodysuit adorned with feathers, accompanied by a silver headpiece, was designed by the South African designer The Costume Dept.

"I represented my beautiful South Africa, culture and its spirit of Ubuntu. A nation that has shown that lasting peace can be achieved. I was honoured to bring this message of hope to the global stage," she wrote on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

What 8 Miss Universe contestants look like without makeup

Every year since 2016, Miss Universe has held a makeup-free photo shoot ahead of the competition. Photographer Benjamin Askinas told Insider that the shoot inspires both the women and their fans. The 70th Miss Universe competition will be held on December 12 in Eilat, Israel. Miss Universe has done a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

These 8 countries have produced the most Miss Universe winners

The Miss Universe competition was launched in 1952 to celebrate and empower women. The US has the highest number of competition wins after Olivia Culpo was crowned in 2012. India, Sweden, South Africa, and Mexico tied for the fifth-highest number of Miss Universe winners. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
denverurbanspectrum.com

Miss Universe Hopefuls Dress For Social Impact

Israel is gearing up to host the Miss Universe 2021 competition next week, with special events, galas, and tours of the country for the contestants. One of the events leading up to the competition was a special fashion show put on by the contestants and Jerusalem’s Haboydem (The Attic) — a secondhand clothing store and women’s rehabilitation center.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
enstarz.com

Steve Harvey On ‘Miss Universe’ Fail Again? Comedian Criticized After Asking Pageant Winner to Do This on Stage

Another year has passed, and Steve Harvey has returned to host the annual "Miss Universe," however, the comedian has received criticism as soon as the show ended. There was a part in the night where the "Family Guy" host asked Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu from India to make an animal impression on stage, which doesn't seem acceptable for the fans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Universe#Miss Finland#Miss Ireland#Healthcare#Fair#Czech
CinemaBlend

Miss India Was Crowned Miss Universe, But People Cannot Stop Talking About Steve Harvey Asking Her To Do An Animal Impression

Steve Harvey has had a career that almost anyone would envy. Over the past several decades, he’s made a name for himself as a comedian, actor, author and TV personality. His success hasn’t come without a few slip-ups, though, especially when it comes to his duties as a pageant host. Harvey, along with daughter Lori, recently hosted the 70th Annual Miss Universe Pageant, and the two were dressed to the nines as they worked the show. But Steve’s attire wasn’t the topic of discussion (this time around), as people were more concerned with the fact that he asked Miss India, who ultimately earned the crown, to do an impression of an animal:
WORLD
The Independent

Former Miss World America says winning contest was ‘horrible’ and she wouldn’t ‘wish crown on her worst enemy’

Former Miss World America Marisa Butler has said that winning the title was a “horrible” experience.The 27-year-old model described her experience of the year she served the title in an interview with Jezebel, and said it left her feeling “belittled”.“Being Miss World America was horrible, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” Butler, who represented the US at Miss World 2018, said. Butler recalled a moment from October 2019 when the owner of the luxury jeweller Jacob & Co, Jacob Arabo, made the model feel uncomfortable at a dining table.Butler claimed that Arabo took away the model’s chopsticks...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

215K+
Followers
19K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy