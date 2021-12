Emmy-nominated When They See Us and Colin in Black & White writer Michael Starrbury is on board to write the adaptation of David F. Walker's comic book series. "It’ll be a female-driven post-Civil War revisionist history western, based on the exploits of Araminta Free, a gun-slinging bounty hunter in a world where the Civil War ended differently – instead of a victory for the North, there is a truce, and what had been one country is now two," according to Deadline. "Araminta specializes in crossing the border into the Confederacy tracking down vicious war criminals, which has made her a woman with a price on her head. Solid Comix publishes it."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO