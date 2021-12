I know some Wisconsin football fans will look at this article and say ‘no duh, the Badgers wouldn’t want anything to do with Urban Meyer.’. But I feel like there are some Wisconsin football fans out there that want Paul Chryst and the Badgers to make that ‘next step’ to be contenders for the College Football Playoff that they want a new offensive coordinator, as many recruiting staff members as Michigan State and anything else they can do to bring in 5-stars galore so they will be a top-10 ranked class when it’s all said and done.

