Public Safety

Middle School weapon threat investigated

By NGX edit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning we had several reports that a student planned on bringing a weapon to school today. The School...

CBS San Francisco

Teen Boy Arrested in Connection with Fairfield High School Threat

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police in Fairfield on Monday confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was arrested after making a threat aimed at Fairfield High School students last Friday, according to authorities. On Friday, Fairfield High School staff learned of a potential threat to the school and students. The tip came from an anonymous source and was immediately reported to Fairfield police. Officers from the Youth Services Unit investigated, but had little to go on. Precautions were put in place for the following school week as the investigation continued. On Sunday, social media posts about the threat circulated and were forwarded to school...
FAIRFIELD, CA
WSAZ

Threat made toward middle school; juvenile identify

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement has identified a juvenile accused of making a school threat through a social media app. The threat on Snap Chat was directed toward Van Jr. Sr. High School. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the situation is resolved and there is...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Craig King
The Richmond Observer

Police investigating reported social media threat involving Rockingham Middle students

ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating an alleged threat made on social media from one student to another at a Richmond County middle school. A mother posted to Facebook around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning an alleged Snapchat screenshot reportedly sent to her daughter, appearing to show a young boy holding up a small handgun with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”
ROCKINGHAM, NC
#School Principal#Middle School
WKHM

Springport Middle School student suspended for threat

Last week, Springport Township Police officers responded to a threat of violence against students and faculty at Springport Public Schools. Investigators discovered that the threat was made by a 13 year-old Springport Middle School student. The subject was immediately removed from the school and suspended. Search warrants were executed on...
SPRINGPORT, MI
k105.com

Meade Co. High School cancels in-person instruction after threat, police continue to investigate. Threat also made against Hardin Co. middle school.

Threats against a Hardin County middle school as well as Meade County High School have resulted in the cancellation of in-person classes for two days at the high school. According to the Meade County School District, the threat was received Wednesday. “The Meade County School District, Brandenburg city police, and...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Ionia Public Schools closed Friday due to threat toward middle school

IONIA — Ionia Public Schools is closed Friday, Dec. 3, while officials investigate a threat made toward Ionia Middle School, according to Superintendent Ben Gurk. "Out of an abundance of caution, Ionia Public Schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 3," Gurk said. "A threat made toward our middle school is under investigation. Student and staff safety remains our highest priority."
IONIA, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Seneca Valley School District Says Rumor Of Threat On Social Media ‘Non-Credible’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seneca Valley School District says its campuses are safe after rumors of a threat circulated online on social media. Officials say the potential threat at Ryan Gloyer Middle School was found to be “non-credible” after a police investigation. All students and staff are safe. The district also says that it urges people to come to the school directly about any rumors, rather than spreading rumors on social media platforms. “We also want to reiterate that rumors and innuendos shared on social media only exacerbate situations in the District. If you believe you have pertinent information that will help the administration or police regarding rumored threats, please contact us or the police directly,” Seneca Valley wrote in an alert to parents. “To be clear, we are not saying parents should not be discussing their concerns among each other or with their children. We are asking for help in controlling the spread of ‘I heard’ information on social media that further causes panic or paints the wrong picture.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Public Safety
CBS LA

2 More Students Arrested For Posting ‘Joke’ Threats Against Oxnard Schools On Social Media

OXNARD (CBSLA) — Schools could be taking extra safety measures Friday due to a rise in threats being posted on social media, particularly on TikTok, according to school officials in Ventura County. Just last week, four students were arrested for posting threats on social media against Oxnard-area high schools, Oxnard police said. A 14-year-old freshman was arrested this week amid the ongoing investigation into social media threats of a shooting at Oxnard High School, and a 17-year-old 11th grade student was arrested in a separate incident in connection with a social media threat circulating last week of a shooting planned at...
OXNARD, CA
CBS Boston

Danvers High School Wrestling Team Suspended After Investigation Reveals ‘Hateful’ Snapchat Posts

DANVERS (CBS) — Danvers Public Schools has suspended the high school wrestling team during an investigation into “hateful” Snapchat posts. The investigation started last week following a fight between two students on school grounds. “The conflict had its origin in a video from three years ago in which one member of the current wrestling team used racist language and another student confronted that student,” the school said. School officials said a wrestling team group Snapchat included “references to hazing and hateful and biased language.” Danvers police are involved in the investigation. The school said it does not believe all wrestling team members were actively participating in the chat, but all team activities are suspended until the investigation is finished.
DANVERS, MA
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee teen mistaken for burglar while skipping school

Two lockdowns in Wilson County prompted by a police search for a burglary suspect have been lifted Tuesday. At around 10 a.m. Mt. Juliet Police announced their search for a home burglary suspect in the area of Windtree Pass and Summitt Way. As a precaution, Wilson County Schools placed both W.A. Wright Elementary and Green Hill High on soft lockdowns.

