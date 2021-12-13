Middle School weapon threat investigated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seneca Valley School District says its campuses are safe after rumors of a threat circulated online on social media. Officials say the potential threat at Ryan Gloyer Middle School was found to be “non-credible” after a police investigation. All students and staff are safe. The district also says that it urges people to come to the school directly about any rumors, rather than spreading rumors on social media platforms. “We also want to reiterate that rumors and innuendos shared on social media only exacerbate situations in the District. If you believe you have pertinent information that will help the administration or police regarding rumored threats, please contact us or the police directly,” Seneca Valley wrote in an alert to parents. “To be clear, we are not saying parents should not be discussing their concerns among each other or with their children. We are asking for help in controlling the spread of ‘I heard’ information on social media that further causes panic or paints the wrong picture.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO