Succession leads the pack as Snoop Dogg announces Golden Globe nominations

Vulture found 12 actors who were willing to "publicly thank the scandal-plagued awards body," including Genius: Aretha's Cynthia Erivo, Scenes From a Marriage's Jessica Chastain, Pose's Billy Porter, Lupin's Omar Sy and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham. WandaVision's Paul Bettany and Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein reposted or retweeted praise of their nominations. Additionally, TV actors Nicole Kidman and Catriona Balfe acknowledged their nominations for movie roles. Meanwhile, Succession's Brian Cox spoke about the Globes boycott while acknowledging his nomination in an Hollywood Reporter interview. “I’m a bit in the dark about that," he said. "But if you’re honored, you’ve got to respond by saying ‘thank you,’ rather than go, ‘Oh yeah, you honored me, now f*ck off.’”
