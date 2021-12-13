Succession leads the pack as Snoop Dogg announces Golden Globe nominations

Only a handful of nominees reacted to earning a Globes nomination, such as WandaVision, which made passing mention of it in a tweet celebrating its Critics Choice noms. Pose co-creator and showrunner Steven Canals was one of the few to react soon after via Twitter, starting off with excitement then calling it "bittersweet." "They’ll likely be the last of our recognition for the final season," Canals tweeted. "And it comes from an organization that hasn’t always been inclusive of the folks centered on our show." Billie Eilish and Finneas, meanwhile, learned of their Golden Globe nomination with excitement live on The Howard Stern Show. As Variety notes," there were no press releases sent en masse with statements thanking the HFPA and saluting co-stars and filmmakers. Also absent were the emotional reaction calls between journalists and nominees, still recovering from their shock at the big news. Instead, when Variety reached out to the nominated studios and publicists for top talent, most messages went unanswered or were met with a 'no comment.'" ALSO: Snoop Dogg should announce everything after announcing Golden Globe nominations.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO