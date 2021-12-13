ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession leads the pack as Snoop Dogg announces Golden Globe nominations

 3 days ago
Snoop Dogg made his second surprise cameo in a week early Monday morning, hilariously mispronouncing names as he helped the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announce its nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes, which won't be televised as the HFPA...

