Low cost-to-run and quick acceleration are great, but they're not all that matters to law enforcement. From the Crown Victoria of yesteryear to the Explorer-based cruiser of today, Fords have been a favorite with police for decades now. The men and women in blue's loyalty to the Blue Oval, though, does not appear to extend to Ford's electric crossover, the Mustang Mach-E. That car received less than favorable marks at the hands of testers in a new police vehicle evaluation.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO