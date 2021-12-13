ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Apple TV+ orders its first Russian-language original series, starring The Bourne Supremacy’s Oksana Akinshina

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Akinshina will lead Container, described as a “bold” and “unflinching" thriller. According to Variety,...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloody-disgusting.com

“Servant”: Is a Fourth Season of Apple TV+’s Series Already in Development?

Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, the third season of “Servant” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ early next year, beginning on January 21, 2022, and culminating with ten new episodes. Now, according to the reliable Production Weekly, a fourth season is already in active development. We’ll...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Surfside Girls: Apple TV+ Orders Live-Action Mystery Series for Kids and Families

Surfside Girls is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the new live-action mystery series for kids and families. The series is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Kim Dwinell and 10 episodes have been ordered. Miya Cech and Yaya Gosselin star as best friends from a small town. A premiere date has not been announced.
TV SERIES
Cartoon Brew

Animation Coming To Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, Criterion And Peacock In December 2021

The year may be wrapping up, but streamers aren’t slowing down their animation releases. For December, we’re expanding our monthly round-up of shows and films to include Comcast-NBCUniversal’s Peacock service. It’ll now be included monthly alongside Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, and The Criterion Channel. If there are other U.S. streaming services you’d like to see added to our line-up, share a comment below.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oksana Akinshina
Videogamer.com

Halo TV series will get its first full trailer during The Game Awards

The upcoming live-action Halo TV series has confirmed it’ll be showing off its first trailer during The Game Awards on Thursday night. A tweet from the official account gave fans a brief 15 second teaser of what to expect. We see a few marines, a few Spartans, and a glimpse at the iconic Warthog in the tease. It’s actually not the first tease we’ve had for the series so far. Fans were treated to a very brief glimpse of Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief himself during Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebration stream last month.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Original Series#The Bourne Supremacy#Container
Primetimer

Ranking the streaming services by their subtitles

Paramount+ and Discovery+ have the most legible subtitles and the most subtitle customization options of the major streaming services, followed by Disney+, Netflix and Peacock, according to Vulture. Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video are among the worst when it comes to subtitles.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Primetimer

Colin Farrell to star in Apple TV+'s Sugar from Thor and I Am Legend screenwriter

Apple beat Netflix in a heated auction for Mark Protosevich's Sugar, a Los Angeles-set contemporary take on the private detective story with a plot that is being kept under wraps. (HBO also has a show called Sugar in the works, about sugar daddies and sugar babies.) Executive producers include Simon Kinberg, whose Invasion was recently renewed at Apple TV+. Farrell is starring in Sugar as he is also on board to lead HBO Max's limited series on The Batman's Penguin character.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

The Five Best Original Series On Apple TV +

When Apple launched its own streaming service in the fall of 2019, many people were excited to see what kind of content the tech giant would have to offer. Unfortunately, Apple TV + hasn’t come out with very many original projects which has been a disappointment to many people. However, the original shows that are available on the platform are actually pretty solid. Apple has been able to bring in some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names and this has resulted in some great performances. Whether you’re a current Apple TV+ subscriber or someone who is thinking about signing up, don’t let the limited amount of content fool you. Keep reading to see a list of the five best original shows on Apple TV +.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Russia
Primetimer

Netflix is adapting action comic book The Hated as a female-driven live-action western series

Emmy-nominated When They See Us and Colin in Black & White writer Michael Starrbury is on board to write the adaptation of David F. Walker's comic book series. "It’ll be a female-driven post-Civil War revisionist history western, based on the exploits of Araminta Free, a gun-slinging bounty hunter in a world where the Civil War ended differently – instead of a victory for the North, there is a truce, and what had been one country is now two," according to Deadline. "Araminta specializes in crossing the border into the Confederacy tracking down vicious war criminals, which has made her a woman with a price on her head. Solid Comix publishes it."
TV SERIES
iclarified.com

Apple TV+ to Premiere Original Thriller 'Suspicion' on February 4

Apple has announced that it will premiere 'Suspicion', an original thriller series starring Uma Thurman (“Kill Bill,” “Pulp Fiction”), on February 4. Two of eight episodes will be available immediately, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. When the son of a prominent American businesswoman...
MOVIES
imore.com

'Container' is Apple TV+'s first first Russian-language show

Apple TV+ reportedly has its first Russian-language TV show all signed up. The show will come to Apple TV+ in spring 2022. Streaming service Apple TV+ has reportedly ordered its first Russian-language original series, with Container set to star The Bourne Supremacy's Oksana Akinshina. According to a Variety report, the...
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy