Apple TV+ orders its first Russian-language original series, starring The Bourne Supremacy’s Oksana Akinshina
Akinshina will lead Container, described as a “bold” and “unflinching" thriller. According to Variety,...www.primetimer.com
Akinshina will lead Container, described as a “bold” and “unflinching" thriller. According to Variety,...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0