Peloton filmed its And Just Like That response ad with Chris Noth on Saturday without HBO's involvement -- will the exercise company sue?

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Peloton's stock drop fell Friday in wake of the Mr. Big twist in the Sex and the City reboot, the exercise company was able to bring together Noth, Peloton instructor Jess King and Ryan...

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
Netflix is adapting action comic book The Hated as a female-driven live-action western series

Emmy-nominated When They See Us and Colin in Black & White writer Michael Starrbury is on board to write the adaptation of David F. Walker's comic book series. "It’ll be a female-driven post-Civil War revisionist history western, based on the exploits of Araminta Free, a gun-slinging bounty hunter in a world where the Civil War ended differently – instead of a victory for the North, there is a truce, and what had been one country is now two," according to Deadline. "Araminta specializes in crossing the border into the Confederacy tracking down vicious war criminals, which has made her a woman with a price on her head. Solid Comix publishes it."
Disney+ is redeveloping The Goonies reenactment drama that Fox rejected

The drama pilot about a teacher who helps her students remake The Goonies, which Fox passed on last May, is getting a second chance at Disney+. The project, which will now be called Our Time, will be redeveloped with original writer Sarah Watson. “Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script, we had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID,” says Clancy Collins White, Warner Bros. TV's executive vice president and head of development. “So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for Fox. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it. We did not yet have anything in development at Disney Plus. It’s been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn’t one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series. The deal has taken a while to make, but we’re really excited to be moving forward.”
Chris Noth
Ryan Reynolds
Kim Cattrall
The Shrink Next Door podcast host sues over profits from the Apple TV+ adaptation

Former New York Times columnist Joe Nocera created his Wondery podcast in 2019 based on the people next door to his new Hamptons home: therapist Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf and Marty Markowitz, whom Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell respectively played on the Apple TV+ series. "From a distance, it looks like a writer’s dream: a story gets optioned and becomes a hit show, and its author is rewarded with gobs of money and a halo of Hollywood validation," reports The Washington Post's Sarah Ellison. "Yet the story of how Nocera’s story made it onto the screen is almost as tortured and contentious as the relationship between Markowitz and Herschkopf that it portrays. By the time The Shrink Next Door debuted in November, the award-winning journalist had been fired by his most recent employer, Bloomberg News, the media behemoth that helped shepherd his story to podcast fame. On Tuesday, Nocera filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bloomberg, alleging that the company has denied him profits he is due for the TV series. Nocera’s camp is casting him as a creative force done wrong by a major corporation profiting off his hard work." Vivek Jayaram, Nocera’s attorney, says: "Whatever Bloomberg gets from commercializing this story, Joe gets half of it. Creatives can and should be empowered to benefit financially from the work they have created, especially when they’ve entered into agreements confirming that right.” Kerri Chyka, a spokesperson for Bloomberg News responded to the lawsuit by saying: “Mr. Nocera was treated fairly in all of his dealings with Bloomberg. We have honored and will continue to honor all of our contractual obligations with him.”
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Writer and Actor Ashley Nicole Black Seals Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Ashley Nicole Black, the Emmy-winning writer, actor and producer who has worked on multiple talk and sketch series, has sealed an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio announced on Tuesday. Black will create and produce original programming for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, other streaming services, cable, and broadcast networks. The deal is Black’s first overall deal with Warner Bros., but continues a relationship that previously included Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso.” Black was a writer and producer on Season 2 of the comedy, from Jason Sudeikis and from Bill Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Black is also...
‘And Just Like That …’ Star Chris Noth’s Net Worth Is Staggering

Considering that he is best known for playing Mr. Big on Sex and the City, it may come as no surprise that Chris Noth has a very impressive net worth of $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The Wisconsin-born actor reprised his iconic role in the reboot, And Just Like That…, bringing back original characters Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate relationships and life’s challenges throughout HBO Max’s 10-episode revival. Keep reading to get details on how Chris Noth has earned the staggering amount of money he’s made so far.
We Need To Unpack All The Wild Details In Chris Noth's Peloton Ad

The SATC reboot kicked off with a big surprise, but a new commercial that began airing just days after the And Just Like That premiere was somehow even more unexpected. On Sunday, Dec. 12, Peloton dropped a surprise video that’s one huge reference to the buzzy And Just Like That series premiere, which dropped on HBO Max just three days earlier on Thursday, Dec. 9. Fans are going to need to see Chris Noth’s Peloton ad shading Big’s And Just Like That twist to believe it, because it’s so surreal.
Another Twist! ﻿New Peloton Ad Responds to 'And Just Like That...' Shock Ending

And just like that...the big reboot twist didn't really happen. Or at least, according to Peloton. Although fans are still reeling from that shocker ending in the series premiere of the ﻿Sex and the City﻿ revival, the stationary bike company took to social media to add another grand twist of their own. Via Twitter, Peloton released a 30-second ad starring none other than Chris Noth as Big and Jess King as his favorite bike instructor, Allegra.
Chris Noth makes Peloton commercial

Chris Noth has filmed a commercial for Peloton. The 67-year-old actor's most favour alter ego, Mr. Big, passed away in the opening episode of 'Sex and the City' spin-off 'And Just Like That...' after suffering a heart attack following his 1,000th session on one of the company's exercise bikes, and he's poked fun at his shock exit in a festive advert for the interactive fitness provider.
HBO Max’s ‘…And Just Like That’ Zinged In New Fast-Reaction Peloton Ad

Call it crisis management with a grin. Exercise equipment maker Peloton, faced with a stock price that slumped on Friday after HBO’s new …And Just Like That tied a major plot twist to its workout cycle, has come back with a winking nod to the episode. On Friday, shares in Peloton fell 5% on twice their normal trading volume to close at $38.51. The stock has been off all year, with a lot of momentum lost as people return to gyms as the pandemic wanes. But the Friday hit so soon after the controversial HBO Max episode on Thursday raised eyebrows. SPOILER...
Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
And Just Like That, Peloton's New Ad Pokes Fun at the Show's Shocking Death — Watch

And just like that, Mr. Big is alive! By now you must have heard about the beloved character's shocking death in HBO Max's new Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That... In case you missed it somehow, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) was killed off in the series premiere. During his 1,000th Peloton ride, Big has a fatal heart attack while Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) attends Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) daughter's piano recital. Unsurprisingly, the morbid episode sent Peloton's stock prices plunging, but you can't keep a good bike down!
Ryan Reynolds & Chris Noth Join Forces For Hilarious Peloton Ad After Big’s Death – Watch

Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth recruited Allegra, Mr. Big’s Peloton instructor, for a spoof ad surrounding the shocking ‘And Just Like That…’ scene. A couple of clowns! Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth teamed up to create a hilarious spoof ad for Peloton after the company was heavily featured in the shocking premiere of And Just Like That…., where the beloved Mr. Big dies after a session on his fitness bike.
