ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Brita filter pitchers and water bottles are cheap at Amazon today

By David Watsky
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater that flows from the tap invariably has some small amount of contaminants, including lead, mercury and even pesticides. Some regions are better than others when it comes to clean water but no matter where you...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

12 Ways to Make Your Kitchen Look Cleaner Than It Really Is

Sometimes you have to fake it ’til you make it. Other times, you might not even care about making it—you’re perfectly OK with faking it forever. If that’s how you feel about having a clean kitchen, know that you’re not alone. A recent survey revealed that women, even more than men, rely on some surprising shortcuts to avoid doing a whole household chore. For example, more than half of women admit to spot cleaning the floor rather than sweeping and mopping all of it. (Only a third of men confessed to this slapdash solution.)
HOME & GARDEN
Inverse

75 gifts under $25 on Amazon that are so impressive they'll make people think you’re rich

With the holiday season approaching, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on. Whether you have an entire family to buy for, need something for just one other person, or will need an item for an office gift swap, searching for a great gift can be stressful, especially when you don't want to break the bank but still want to give a clever, smart, fun, or practical present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

This Dyson Vacuum Actually Makes Me Excited to Clean My Floors — and It’s on Sale for Cyber Monday

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A good vacuum is the real MVP of any household. For many years, my MVPs were handheld and less than committed to their jobs. They all eventually coughed, spluttered, and were put to rest at a local recycling center. Even then, I wasn’t ready to commit to a good-quality vacuum cleaner, consistently opting for models under $50 to tackle an 800-square-foot apartment. In normal conditions, I didn’t really get bothered by the weak suction power, poor battery life, smelly canister, or the toll that using a tiny vacuum could take on my lower back. But it finally took being home 24/7 to make me ditch my mediocre vacuum for good and upgrade to a Dyson. I opted for the Dyson V8 Absolute, a more powerful version of the classic V7 models, yet more affordable and perfect for smaller spaces like mine. It’s been almost four months since I made the switch, and well… I have some thoughts. For starters, where has this been my entire life?
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filter#Filtered Water#Water Bottles#Clean Water#White Elephant
Mic

Without a doubt, these are the 65 most clever gifts under $35 on Amazon

Some people in life are easier to shop for than others, and I’d wager that’s something most of us can relate to. Whether you’re buying gifts for the person who has everything, or it feels like you’ve exhausted all the ideas you could possibly come up with, (or if you’re looking to treat yourself), this list of clever and practical gift ideas from Amazon — all of which are under $35 — will help narrow down your options.
SHOPPING
hackaday.com

RC Sub Built With A Water Bottle

Submarines are one of the harder modes of transport to build in radio-controlled form. Doing so involves tangling with sealing electronics from water ingress and finding a way to control the thing underwater. It’s a challenge, but one relished by [Project Air] in his latest build. The body of...
CARS
moneysavingmom.com

One Gallon Motivational Water Bottle only $6.99!

Trying to drink more water? This is a great deal on this One Gallon Motivational Water Bottle!. Amazon has this One Gallon Motivational Water Bottle for just $6.99 when you clip the $2 off e-coupon and use the promo code 50YKHN6O at checkout!. Choose from several colors. Sign up for...
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Eco Filtration Water Bottles

Thanks to global brand partner AquaShield, Philips Water products are now available at select retailers in the United States. The Philips GoZero collection includes solutions for sustainably filtering and refreshing water on the go, including the GoZero Everyday bottle, GoZero Active bottle, GoZero Smart UV bottle and filter refills, which can be purchased and replenished as needed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mic

The 8 best water bottles for the office

Keeping a reusable water bottle on your desk is a sustainable way to hydrate while you work, but there are a few factors to consider before you commit to buying just anything. Made from a variety of materials, the best water bottles for the office will keep you sipping throughout the day, thanks to features like temperature retention, an extra-large capacity, or built-in filtration. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you consider your options.
LIFESTYLE
Domaine

This Is How a Professional Cleaner Cleans Baseboards

Cleaning baseboards: you may not love it, but you need to do it. Dirty baseboards can make a whole space feel unkempt and uncared for, so cleaning them is an important (if annoying) chore. Thankfully, with the help of a few experts, you can easily clean your baseboards and keep them clean longer. Keep reading to find out how.
HOME & GARDEN
thecut.com

Gift of the Day: A Water Bottle Dripping in Crystals

Collina Strada, a label designed by Hillary Taymour, makes things for people who don’t take themselves too seriously and love Mother Earth. This means a lot of cool New York creatives wear the brand’s tie-dye-printed and rhinestone-embellished clothes made from deadstock and leftover materials. This rhinestone water bottle...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

Walmart Is Selling Eufy Smart Robot Vacuums for Just $99 for a Limited Time

It’s not often we find a top-rated robot vacuum for sale under $100, but when we do come across one, we take a closer look. Usually, it’s a brand you’ve never heard of, or worse yet, a model that’s several generations old and uses outdated tech. Fortunately, this isn’t one of them. In advance of the Christmas holiday, Walmart is offering a killer deal on the Eufy RoboVac 25C. This deal isn’t just good, it’s probably the best deal we’ve ever seen on a smart robot vacuum. Right now, the Eufy RoboVac 25C is discounted by 60% for total savings of $150,...
ELECTRONICS
Reading Eagle

Where to use point-of-use water filters

Q: I live in a condo with common water feed lines. I’ve been thinking about installing a filter setup for my cooking and bottle water. Even though I’m on a group water feed system, is it possible to install a private water filter in my unit?. — B.D., Rhode Island.
HOME & GARDEN
GeekyGadgets

Queen shower head filters and saves up to 30% more water

Queen is a new shower head equipped with a wide variety of features including the ability to filter water as well as save you money, yet still provide a powerful pressure shower, purifying and enhancing your showering experience say its creators. Using dense ultrafine perforations in the showerhead grill the Queen is capable of providing an ultrafine yet powerful shower and saving up to 30% more water when compared to regular showerheads. 3 years of development have gone into creating the Queen shower head which is now available via Kickstarter, with early bird pledges available for the innovative head from roughly $33 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates).
LIFESTYLE
wvlt.tv

Bearden High students virtually design and sell plant-based water bottles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Juniors and seniors at Bearden High School in the Virtual Enterprises class took one of their classmate’s ideas to virtually create a water bottle company. The catch is that it’s not a disposable plastic water bottle. Instead, “Plas-Tech” is plant-based using nanocellulose, which comes from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Elite Daily

62 Cheap Products On Amazon That Are Straight Fire

The impact of small upgrades, especially when it comes to things around the house, can be huge. Whether it's cutting down on prep time in the kitchen or finding ways to keep your cabinets in order, these little changes can make you feel better and more productive by solving everyday problems with almost no effort. It's even better when these solutions are cheap, which is why I've rounded up 62 products on Amazon that are absolute fire — and they all cost $30 or less.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy