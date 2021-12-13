ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Naomie Harris claims 'huge star' groped her during audition

Times and Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview for the Mail on Sunday's You...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Octavia Spencer Claims Her Home Is Haunted by the Ghost of a Western Star

Octavia Spencer believes her house is haunted by a specific kind of person, but she also has a surprisingly relaxed attitude about it. In a new interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said that she bought a house that was previously owned by an actor who starred in western films. She said that she believes this entity still lingers at her home, but that he is her "protector."
CELEBRITIES
/Film

Swan Song Star Naomie Harris On Reuniting With Mahershala Ali, Finding Strength In Vulnerability, And That Last Scene Of No Time To Die [Interview]

Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali shared the screen together in Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama "Moonlight," and now the two have reunited for "Swan Song," a sci-fi drama from writer/director Benjamin Cleary that hits AppleTV+ this week. Harris plays Poppy, a musician, teacher, wife, and mother who is unlike the characters the actress has become known for. This is the opposite end of the spectrum from her James Bond franchise character Eve Moneypenny, a role Harris reprised earlier this year in "No Time to Die." I had the chance to briefly ask her about that movie's, um, memorable final scene during a recent interview about "Swan Song."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Distractify

Idris Elba Met His Wife as She Was Trying to Set Him Up With Her Friend

Idris Elba is everywhere these days: starring in The Suicide Squad and The Harder They Fall, filming another installment of his Luther series, giving voice to Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and now hosting the podcast Coupledom with wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Article continues below advertisement. But Sabrina’s dance...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail On Sunday#Sex Abuse#Entertainment Industry#You Magazine The Skyfall
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Partner of Nearly 10 Years, Tara Wilson

Mr. Big has a Mrs. Actor Chris Noth – best known for his role on ‘Sex In The City’ – has been happily married to Tara Wilson, so get to know all about his better half. It wouldn’t be a Sex And The City revival without Mr. Big. Chris Noth joined Sarah Jessica Partner and other costars for the 2021 premiere of And Just Like That…, the latest installment of the SATC franchise. Chris, who portrayed John James “Mr. Big” Preston, the on-again/off-again love interest of Sarah’s Carrie Bradshaw. However, while SJP and Chris had chemistry on the red carpet ahead of And Just Like That’s premiere, Mr. Big has a real-life love: Tara Wilson. Tara was on hand for the premiere, and the two shared a passionate kiss while on the red carpet.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Parents Heartbreakingly Detail The Late Influencer's Tumultuous Relationship With Fiancé Brian Laundrie In New Doc

Gabby Petito's family has opened up about the late influencer's life and her tragic murder. In the trailer for Peacock's new documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media — set to premiere on December 17 — the Petito family including, her mom Nichole Schmidt, her stepdad, Jim Schmidt, and her dad, Joe Petito, all speak out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy