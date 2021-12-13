ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple Shares Update 21 Years After Finding Baby On Subway

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A couple who found a newborn abandoned inside a subway station 21 years ago is sharing an...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 70

Jacqueline Pardezes
2d ago

I’ll keep him !!! God bless him so much awesome that they found him what life is a miracle from God God is great I think you Jesus for this miracle why do people do this to beautiful innocent children I’ll keep him in prayers and thank God for the people who found him God bless you both

Reply
3
tony rotolo
2d ago

The story of two people unable to procreate just happen to find a baby sounds pretty suspect to me, should be investigated, just saying

Reply(2)
7
Kenneth Stickle
3d ago

thank God they got the baby and the young man is in college

Reply(1)
9
 

