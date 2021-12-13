Couple Shares Update 21 Years After Finding Baby On Subway

Dena Morris and Jean Gearhart had an impossible task before them: Find their older sister; the one they'd never met and weren't even sure was still alive. Their mother, Dora Rapaport, had spent decades looking for her oldest daughter, Eva, whom she'd never seen or heard from since they were separated shortly after being captured and transported to Auschwitz by Nazis during World War II. Even after she was sent to several concentration camps during the war and watched her immediate family perish in a gas chamber, Rapaport held on to hope that Eva somehow survived the Holocaust and was alive and well in some part of their world.

