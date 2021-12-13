Couple Shares Update 21 Years After Finding Baby On Subway
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A couple who found a newborn abandoned inside a subway station 21 years ago is sharing an...newyork.cbslocal.com
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A couple who found a newborn abandoned inside a subway station 21 years ago is sharing an...newyork.cbslocal.com
I’ll keep him !!! God bless him so much awesome that they found him what life is a miracle from God God is great I think you Jesus for this miracle why do people do this to beautiful innocent children I’ll keep him in prayers and thank God for the people who found him God bless you both
The story of two people unable to procreate just happen to find a baby sounds pretty suspect to me, should be investigated, just saying
thank God they got the baby and the young man is in college
Comments / 70