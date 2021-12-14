ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination requirements for indoor dining establishments

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCssJ_0dLTXFIc00

Philadelphia officials announced Monday that proof of a COVID-19 vaccine will soon be required to eat inside a restaurant or food establishment. They said the mandate is meant to help prevent another shutdown of indoor dining.

Patrons will have to show their vaccination card and a form of government ID.

The rollout begins January 3, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said.

"Any place that sells food or drink to be consumed on-site will have to require that everyone who enters be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," she said.

For the first two weeks, January 3 to January 17, establishments may choose to accept proof of the negative COVID test in lieu of proof of vaccination.

"That negative COVID test must have been for the last 24 hours," Bettigole said.

After January 17, negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be accepted.

The city mandate allows some extra time for children ages 5-11 and employees to get vaccinated. The city is asking that those groups have a first dose by Jan. 3 and a second dose by Feb. 3.

RELATED: When will the COVID pandemic end? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky shares her prediction

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Jennifer Ashton visited the Emergency Operations Center in Atlanta, which monitors for potential threats to human health.

The requirement does not apply to people who are exempted from vaccination, including children under 5 or people with proven medical or religious exemptions, Bettigole said.

But those with exemptions and children between 2 and 5 years old will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours to enter establishments that seat more than 1,000 people covered by the requirement.

That includes sports venues, movie theatres, bowling alleys or spaces like museum cafes inside larger venues.

She added that establishments like schools, daycares and others like soup kitchens or shelters that serve vulnerable populations will not require vaccination proof or negative tests.

Bettigole said the mandate will apply to the Wells Fargo Center, home of the Flyers and 76ers, and other indoor sporting venues where people buy food and eat it in their seats.

"We've already hosted several events where proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test were required for all guests, so we're well prepared to comply with the city's new policy," Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center, said in a statement.

The rules will not change for now at outdoor sporting events, but will apply to indoor areas and businesses inside Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles play, and similar venues.

"I don't want to close our restaurants or other establishments that serve food. I want them to stay open and operate safely," Bettigole said.

Bettigole said Philadelphia has seen infection rates double in the last few weeks and hospitalizations increase by about 50%.

According to data from the Action News Data Journalism Team, 75.8% of Philadelphia residents aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Ben Fileccia, the spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, worries about employees becoming the city's "vaccine police" and the possible confrontations that could follow.

"I really would hope that the city provides resources and guidance for all those young frontline workers who are now responsible for enforcing the city's mandate," said Fileccia.

Reaction from the community has also been mixed after news of the mandate was announced.

"I enjoy eating out and if I have to be vaccinated, that's something I would do to continue doing what I like to do," said Beverly Rubin of Rittenhouse Square.

"I just think that you should really be able to have the choice in order to get in. I think that's a little extreme," added Maddie Brady of Center City.

Philly officials say the mandate applies to the following settings that serve food:

-Indoor restaurant spaces

-Cafes within larger spaces (like museums)

-Bars

-Sports venues that serve food or drink for onsite consumption (including the Wells Fargo Center)

-Movie theaters

-Bowling alleys

-Other entertainment venues that serve food or drink for onsite consumption

-Conventions (if food is being served)

-Catering halls

-Casinos where food and drink is allowed on the floor

-Food court seating areas should be cordoned off and have someone checking vaccine status on entry to the seating area

Comments / 64

Maggs
3d ago

just go outside the city..These policies only hurt the people trying to make a living..Read the exceptions, the whole thing doesn't make sense...

Reply(2)
35
PhillyKiKi
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ oh wow. so pretty much we are going to drive business outside of the city up! I knew this was coming. This is going to get interesting.

Reply(1)
26
Brian
3d ago

People will leave the city over this. Why pay high taxes to live in an area with surging crime while also being prohibited from enjoying what the city has to offer, including dining? Tax base dwindles, businesses suffer, crime skyrockets. Mayor Kenney’s dream I suppose. City Hall just eliminated 25% of small businesses’ customer base instantaneously. They’re already suffering - it’s only going to get worse.

Reply
20
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Only In Connecticut

The Largest Restaurant Hall In Connecticut Has 21 Vendors, 3 Bars, And An Unforgettable Array Of Choices

When it comes to places that serve food, it doesn’t get much bigger than Parkville Market in Hartford. Sure, you could argue that it’s not strictly a restaurant, since it’s multiple vendors in one area, but we still consider it the largest restaurant in Connecticut. It is huge, it serves food, and if you’re looking for a variety of eats to please a picky group, this is one of your best bets. It’s the first food hall in the state, and it’s jam-packed with all kinds of spots to enjoy. You may not think of a food hall as a destination to hang out in, but that’s why Parkville Market is one of the most unique attractions in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
abc27 News

Walmart to temporarily close York location

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Walmart location on 1000 Town Center Drive in York is temporarily closing its doors from 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 until 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 as part of an ongoing company-initiated cleaning program due to COVID-19. According to an email sent from Walmart Global Communications, the company is assisting […]
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
CBS New York

CDC: New York, New Jersey Have Highest Spread Of Omicron Variant In Nation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the two states with the highest spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are New York and New Jersey. Fast-paced New York City is seeing a faster spread of the new Omicron variant, compared to the vast majority of the country, according to just-released CDC findings. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, not just the city, but all of New York and New Jersey ramping up cases of the variant. The CDC says the Omicron variant is detected in 3% of samples on average nationwide, but for New York and New Jersey, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Philadelphia Flyers#Cdc#Food Drink
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black America Web

Philadelphia Popeyes Bans Homeless From Restaurant

A Popeyes franchise in Philly has reportedly banned homeless people from the fast-food joint because many refuse to wear face masks. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As reported by TMZ, a sign inside the eatery reads in big block letters, “NO...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
cbslocal.com

Philadelphia Restaurants, Bars React To New Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate For Patrons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors. Officials announced the decision Monday. Starting Jan. 3, diners will have to show proof of vaccination, unless the restaurant allows a test option. Starting Jan. 17, there is no longer a test option, and full vaccination will be required in bars, restaurants, indoor sporting events, movie theaters, and other places.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrillist

Soon You’ll Need Proof of Vaccination to Visit Philadelphia Restaurants

In the new year, anyone who would like to dine at Philadelphia restaurants will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the city announced Monday. The new mandate will go into effect starting January 3, but the city will have loosened restrictions as the policy is rolled out. The announcement comes two weeks following the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
EatThis

After Closing a Significant Number of Locations, This Popular Pizza Chain Will Expand Again in 2022

After a difficult pandemic year, in which it had filed for bankruptcy and permanently shut down about 13% of all its restaurants, beloved West Coast chain California Pizza Kitchen is taking steps toward a global and domestic expansion. The brand will add new locations to its footprint in 2022 and beyond by launching a domestic franchising program for the first time in history.
RESTAURANTS
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
67K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy