In the NBA’s 75th season, we have been reminded more than ever how many iconic players have stepped onto the hardwood. From Bill Russell to Jerry West to Moses Malone to Hakeem Olajuwon to Scottie Pippen to Dirk Nowitzki to Kawhi Leonard, the history of this game is wrapped around the finger of so many individually gifted athletes. In fact, the quality of talent that has filled this league since its inception is arguably what makes it stand out most among the country’s four major sports.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO