Michigander purchases $1 million winning Powerball ticket online

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A Michigan lottery player will now be a millionaire! Over the weekend, in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing a lucky player won a $1 million prize.

The lucky player matched the five white balls drawn, they were 03-25-44-53-64. The winning ticket was bought online at the Michigan lottery’s website .

The $1 million prize winner is encouraged to contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at (517)-373-1237 to schedule an appointment and collect their big prize.

The prize needs to be claimed at the Michigan Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is worth $320 million.

