Israeli study finds Pfizer booster protects against Omicron variant

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — An Israeli study found Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot protects against the omicron variant. “Antibodies will go up with a third shot and I think that's tremendously important for anyone over 50 as shown in the Israeli clinical study,” Dr. Monica Gandhi said. “However,...

