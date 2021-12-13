ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Whitmer: $400 auto insurance checks to arrive no later than May

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DmJn_0dLTWaJs00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Last week, Governor Grecthen Whitmer announced all drivers will receive $400 refunds as a result of the surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund.

Today she announced auto insurers will issue these refund checks no later than May 9, 2022.

Governor Whitmer announces $400 per car in refunds for Michigan drivers

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has now issued a bulletin to Michigan’s insurers and launched a consumer FAQ page to inform insurers and consumers of the timeline and other requirements for the upcoming refunds at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund .

“Michigan used to have the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, but we worked together to put Michiganders first, significantly lowering the cost of insurance and putting $400 per vehicle back in driver’s pockets while continuing to provide access to the most generous benefits in the nation. I am pleased with how quickly the plan was developed and appreciate the clear guidance provided both to insurers and consumers. The bulletin and website lay out the timeline and requirements so that insurers understand that they must process the refunds as quickly as possible, and Michiganders know when and how they will get the surplus money they are owed.”

Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

The MCCA refunds were made possible by the cost saving and fraud prevention provisions of the auto insurance reform signed into law by Governor Whitmer in 2019, she said.

The refunds will go for every vehicle that was insured as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021. Surplus funds will be transferred by the MCCA to insurers by March 9, and the new DIFS bulletin directs insurers to issue refunds via check or ACH deposit to consumers as timely as possible, but no later than May 9, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Gov. Whitmer reminds Michiganders of heat shutoff protections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other state agencies released a statement on Wednesday reminding Michiganders about heat shutoff protections, financial assistance, and other resources that can help keep them warm this winter. “There is help available for working families, seniors, and other Michiganders to stay safe and warm this winter,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “We […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

Gov. Whitmer, MSHDA award $13 million for new low-income housing units

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced that more than $13 million in low-income housing tax credits will be used to build new low-income rental properties or rehabilitate existing properties. The funding will pay for the renovation of 14 properties and 690 housing units. “Investments in housing help […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Skubick: Whitmer eager to approve new GM plant in Delta Township

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The mid-Michigan region got an early holiday gift from the state legislature. The legislature approved a $1 billion economic stimulus package that could be used to nail down a proposed GM electric car battery factory for Delta Township. Political and economic shock waves engulfed Lansing in late September when the governor […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WLNS

“The statistics are alarming” traffic deaths are up, according to National Road Safety Foundation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A report from the National Road Safety Foundation found traffic deaths have increased during the holiday season, and traffic safety officials are warning people to stay safe this year. Authorities expect a spike in impaired driving, more car crashes, and injuries. “The statistics are alarming,” said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations, National Road […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Department of Civil Rights: MICRC maps violate voting rights act

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Civil Rights has determined that the five electoral maps proposed by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) violate the federal Voting Rights Act. The determination was filed by Dr. Jerome Reide, Legislative Liaison for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. “The maps under consideration do not […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Insurance#Insurers#Insurance Rates#Mcca#Faq#Michigan Gov Mccarefund#Michiganders#Nexstar Media Inc
WLNS

MSU Health Care opens COVID-19 testing site at Spartan Stadium

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to health officials, Michigan is seeing a record number of hospitalizations and an increase in new COVID-19 cases, and more are expected during the holidays. This has urged officials at Michigan State University to re-open a large on-campus testing site, the U.S. has just reached a record number of […]
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLNS

WLNS

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy