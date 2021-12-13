Whitmer: $400 auto insurance checks to arrive no later than May

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Last week, Governor Grecthen Whitmer announced all drivers will receive $400 refunds as a result of the surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund.

Today she announced auto insurers will issue these refund checks no later than May 9, 2022.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has now issued a bulletin to Michigan’s insurers and launched a consumer FAQ page to inform insurers and consumers of the timeline and other requirements for the upcoming refunds at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund .

“Michigan used to have the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, but we worked together to put Michiganders first, significantly lowering the cost of insurance and putting $400 per vehicle back in driver’s pockets while continuing to provide access to the most generous benefits in the nation. I am pleased with how quickly the plan was developed and appreciate the clear guidance provided both to insurers and consumers. The bulletin and website lay out the timeline and requirements so that insurers understand that they must process the refunds as quickly as possible, and Michiganders know when and how they will get the surplus money they are owed.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

The MCCA refunds were made possible by the cost saving and fraud prevention provisions of the auto insurance reform signed into law by Governor Whitmer in 2019, she said.

The refunds will go for every vehicle that was insured as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021. Surplus funds will be transferred by the MCCA to insurers by March 9, and the new DIFS bulletin directs insurers to issue refunds via check or ACH deposit to consumers as timely as possible, but no later than May 9, 2022.

