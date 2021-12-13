Toy companies use technology to help keep kids calm

Oil and gas companies doing business in the Denver-Julesburg Basin will meet the Make-A-Wish needs of 11 children over the coming months. As noted in a press statement, Great Western Petroleum’s Community Investment Team began in early 2021 to learn about the needs of children in the basin. Make-A-Wish identified 55 children who were on a waitlist to have their wishes fulfilled.
Columbus, Ohio – Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder announced Tuesday that Ohio is the first state to implement two technology tools from Connect Our Kids. The tools will help children services professionals connect Ohio’s 3,100 foster youth with their forever family. They were joined by partners from InnovateOhio, Kinnect, the Dave Thomas Foundation, and Ohio CASA.
Newswise — Keeping children safe online is always important, but with the rapid rise of children using social media amid COVID-19 also comes increased opportunities for predators to access and exploit our youngest and most vulnerable citizens. Now, new research from the University of South Australia is helping protect children...
The use of smartphones, tablets and laptops has become commonplace throughout the world and has been especially prevalent among college students. Recent studies have found that college students have higher levels of screen time, and they utilize multiple devices at higher rates compared to previous generations. With the increased use...
Keeping the kids in the community safe in person, online, and in school is a group effort. This morning VISD addressed a pressing issue that has been escalating lately. Online bullying and threats are being posted online. In a press release from VISD, they acknowledged hateful, hurtful, and inappropriate comments directed t students. There was "once incident where an anonymous comment was posted insinuating gun violence."
PARENTING can be tricky - you might think that what you're doing as a parent is in your child's best interests, but, in reality, it could be a recipe for a disaster. And according to this expert, there are a few common habits parents have that will only turn their loving child into an entitled teen.
Technology can play an essential role in keeping your family safe. Your smartphone comes with built-in features like emergency contact lists, emergency SOS and the option to display vital medical information on your lock screen. The FBI has an app designed to help you find your child if they go...
(Adds detail on lawmakers’ priorities) Dec 8 (Reuters) - Instagram head Adam Mosseri will on Wednesday urge the creation of an industry body to determine best practices to help keep young people safe online, in his first appearance before Congress. Mosseri, in written testimony before a Senate panel, said...
LINCOLN, Neb. — More than 217,000 children are treated in emergency rooms annually for toy-related injuries, either because of the toy itself or due to the mishandling of it. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said according to a report by the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC),...
Parenting expert Alexa Vogue joined us live with a preview of some of the hottest tech toys this holiday season. For a complete list of the toys she mentioned, see below. Smart Teddy is a connected soft toy that helps parents teach and engage with their kids and develop good habits.
Are you searching for just the right gift? Having trouble locating a hot item for the child on your list? this morning we were joined on “The Rhode Show” by Tech Expert/Super Mom Cassie Slane who shared her Tech and Mom expertise for choosing the best gifts for kids.
All kids are afraid of something. Fear is one of our core human emotions. Fear helps us to survive by keeping us from danger. Worry and anxiety are related to fear, but they are not the same things.
Hilary Jacobs Hendel is a licensed clinical social worker who created a tool called the Change Triangle. The three corners of the triangle are defense, inhibitory emotions and core emotions. The idea behind it is that when we recognize and deal...
Becoming infected with COVID-19 can be different for everyone. Since the earlier days of the pandemic, a combination of symptoms including fatigue, fever, chills, cough, muscle aches, and/or nausea could be expected—or maybe no symptoms at all. The fact that variants of the virus can be more likely to cause specific ailments than others has also added to the confusion. After all, knowing what to be on the lookout for can be essential for knowing when you should isolate and seek out a COVID-19 test. But now, as more information comes in from researchers, it appears that there's one tell-tale symptom that could be a sign you've got the Omicron variant.
In terms of parenting, most of us will agree that this year was a significant improvement from the dumpster fire that was 2020. Thanks to vaccine rollouts and a return to in-person learning, parents were finally able to breathe a (small) sigh of relief. But let’s not deny that raising tiny humans these last 12 months has still been freakin’ hard. As such, we’re ready for a bigger, better and, yes, safer 2022. Here are the parenting trends we’re welcoming with open arms next year (and a few that we’re happy to leave behind).
Question: In the history of the world, has it ever been effective for one person to tell another person who is wound up to "calm down"?. Let's say, hypothetically, that I was wound up about something and a certain someone I have been married to for four decades tells me to "calm down." Instead of having a calming effect, this has a polar-opposite effect. I am wound one notch tighter because I have been instructed to "calm down."
NEW YORK — Do you use a case of the sniffles to get out of your responsibilities? You’re not alone. Nearly two-thirds of millennials refuse to do household chores when they’re sick. A recent survey of 1,000 millennial and 1,000 Gen Z office employees revealed that 54...
Parents, we all know how scary it is the first time around. You've got this... thing that won't do anything other than scream, cry, and crap its pants. You can't get it to stop crying, so you take to the internet to find out what to do. Sure, you'll find some 10-step checklist about making sure it isn't hungry, then rock it for a bit, sing to it, take it for a car ride, but I have a one-second fix for you right here.
